Underrated Library Spots for Your Next Lock-In

Butler and Milstein Full? Here are some low-key study spots all Columbia Barnard students should know about…

It is no secret that Columbia and Barnard have a plethora of libraries and study spots, the most popular being Butler and Milstein, which quickly reach capacity as the leaves start to fall. So, as midterm season is slowly (and dreadfully) approaching, here are some of the more lowkey libraries and study spots on campus to check out. I promise, these are places where you probably won’t run into your campus crush while in sweats with JJs chicken wing crumbs all over your desk.

Science and Engineering Library

“Noco,” or the Northeast Corner of campus, is home to the Science and Engineering Library. Spanning three floors, it is a comfortably warm-lit study space that is fixed with cubicles and group study tables. Since one side faces Broadway and the other faces campus, this library makes for prime people-watching.

Normally open from 9am -11pm on weekdays, but has a closing time of 7pm on Fridays. Open 10am-6pm on Saturdays and 11am-10pm on Sundays!

Mathematics Library

This study space, a teeny-tiny library located on the third floor of Math, was unbeknownst to me during my first two years of college. It is definitely one of the smaller and more secluded spots on the list, with only 60 seats on the main floor. I recommend the seats in the stacks that face the window so you don’t lose your head in all the studying you have to do.

Normally open from 9am-11pm on weekdays, but has a closing time of 7pm on Fridays. Open 12pm-5pm on Saturdays and 12pm-8pm on Sundays!

Burke Library

Many students do not utilize the spaces within our partner school right across the street from Milbank. Union Theological Seminary, whose main entrance is located on the intersection of 121st & Broadway, not only boasts stunning classical architecture reminiscent of Butler, but it also has a courtyard that looks right out of a TV show. Its library, featuring a main reading room on the third floor, is the perfect place to go when all of the mainstream libraries are too crowded during midterm and finals season.

Normally open from 9pm-10pm on weekdays, but has a closing time of 5pm on Fridays. Open 10am-5pm on Saturdays and 2pm-10pm on Sundays!

Gottesman Libraries

Teacher’s College on Broadway & 120th is definitely one of the more under-the-radar spots on this list. It has everything the other spots on this list have, with a quiet first and third floor, semi-quiet second floor, and treadmills! Also,if you appreciate cool architecture, this place is for you. (If the study spaces get too crowded, they also have Everett Lounge in 118 Zankel Hall and a computer lab in 242 Horace Mann. Go explore!)

Normally open from 9am-10pm on weekdays, but has a closing time of 5pm on Fridays. Open 12pm-6pm on Saturdays and 12pm-8pm on Sundays!

Lehman Social Sciences Library

The School of International Affairs (SIPA) is home to one of my favorite libraries on campus: Lehman. Located on the third floor, this library has everything you could possibly want, from multiple group study rooms, isolated cubicles for those midterms and finals lock-ins, a larger reading room in the back, and a lower level with couches (admittedly dingy ones, but couches nonetheless). Also, there is another entrance located on Amsterdam Ave and 118th, which makes it perfect for those who live in Plimpton or 121st.

Normally open from 9am-11pm on weekdays, but has a closing time of 7pm on Fridays. Open 10am-6pm on Saturdays and 11am-10pm on Sunday!

So, the next time you can’t find a spot at Butler or Milstein, which will probably be soon, I hope you utilize one of these underrated study spots. Happy studying!