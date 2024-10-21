 Eww..Juicy Cough? Runny Nose? Put Down That Tissue and Read This Now! 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter.

It’s that time of the year again. Cold and flu season is upon us, and you know what that means…. Nasty coughs echoing in the dorm halls. Snot tissues all over the bathroom. Yuck! Even I couldn’t escape the contagion and am writing this article tissue-in-hand. So, as someone who knows what you are going through, puh-leaze take my advice.

It’s inevitable to catch a cold during college. Living in a communal dorm alongside roommate(s) is the perfect recipe for spreading germs, missing classes, and having sleepless nights. And I’m sure it doesn’t help being away from the comfort of your own home and having your mommy make you some bomb chicken noodle soup before you snuggle in your cozy bed and put on your favorite show. You best believe I went home this past weekend and did exactly this as a commuter…

However, most of us have to suck it up and power through on our own. While sick, it is very easy to lose yourself and fall behind in classes and in taking care of yourself. But luckily, there are some practices you can adopt to stay on top of both your health and academics.

The first thing (and arguably one of the most important) thing is to EAT YOUR MEALS! Do not skip any meals like you normally would do while being sick. It is so important to stay nourished and hydrated during this time, as your body needs the energy and nutrients to fight off the cold and keep your immune system strong. Even if you don’t have much of an appetite, try to stick to balanced meals and sip on fluids regularly. Drink some good soup. Hewitt has the BEST SOUPS! A calm broccoli cheddar or tomato soup will surely help soothe your throat and provide some comfort while you’re feeling under the weather. Carry a big, fat water bottle with you to all of your classes and, if you’re in a rush, grab some granola bars from Diana or Liz’s Place to snack on whenever you can. I know it is so hard to get out of bed, but, trust me, you will be so much more energized after eating and will recover that much more quickly!

Along with keeping up with your meals, treat yourself to a cup of hot tea. Just imagine: a nice, hot cup of tea in your cozy PJs and fuzzy blanket—sounds good, doesn’t it? Drinking tea has so many benefits, including boosting your immune system, soothing a sore throat, and lowering your blood pressure. The warmth and relaxation it brings can help ease congestion and make you feel more comfortable while your body fights off the cold. Plus, with the added antioxidants, you’re giving your body an extra push to recover faster. You can use your swipes to get tea at Liz’s place with a variety of different options including chamomile, earl grey, and green tea. Trust me, I abused my (and my roommate’s) tea bags during my cold and it helped so much.

Furthermore, get some rest! I totally understand how stressful it is having ten million assignments racking your brain while your eyes water every two seconds and your nose is red and crusty from all of those tissues. But, you need to get some shut-eye. I do recommend getting lots of rest but do not ignore your work either. I know some people prefer to work at a desk, but, honestly, just do it from your bed. That way, you can stay cozy, take breaks when needed, and still be productive without pushing yourself too hard. Balance is key—rest, hydrate, get a little work done, and repeat. You’ll feel better before you know it!

If you really feel like you can’t do the work, email your TAs! They are there to help you and something can always be worked out! Do not be afraid to reach out for help when you need it. Your professors and TAs understand that life happens, and being proactive about communicating your situation can make all the difference in staying on track without overwhelming yourself. Remember, your health comes first!

And lastly, wash those hands stinky! Washing your hands often will help stop the spread of germs and keep you from picking up even more bacteria or viruses. Wear a mask if you go to your classes so that you can prevent your sickness from spreading. Avoid hugging your bestie-boo roommate for a few days so at least they can be saved. Carry a cute little hand sanitizer that you can spritz whenever you need a quick refresh, especially after touching surfaces like door handles or keyboards. Maybe a berry bliss or a vanilla coconut from Bath & Body Works to keep your hands smelling fresh and clean.

Just remember, you are not dying! You will be okay. Take a deep breath (through that crusty stuffy nose), grab some tissues, and remember: this too shall pass!