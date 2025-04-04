The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’re nearing the end of March, a month designated for celebrating women’s history!

Women’s History Month originally began as Women’s History Week, an observance planned by the school district of Sonoma County, California in 1978 that later spread to other communities nationwide. International Women’s Day has been around since the early 20th century, celebrated annually on March 8th. That said, March was only officially chosen as Women’s History Month in 1987 after petitions from the National Women’s History Project, now known as the National Women’s History Alliance, urged this amplified recognition. Since then, the NWHA has declared a theme for each March to embolden women, with this year’s being “Moving Forward Together! Women Educating & Inspiring Generations.”

Check out a few ways to celebrate women’s history month each year!

Visit virtual or in-person exhibitions that celebrate the achievements and lives of women.

The official Women’s History Month website, hosted by the Library of Congress, holds a plethora of interesting exhibitions and resources that highlight women across business, science, the performing arts, literature and more. Likewise, the National Women’s History Museum website offers a variety of informative and immersive online exhibits.

Engage with Literature Authored by Women

Read women-centric stories that feature powerful leads and serve to inspire, empower, and educate. Some of my favorite authors include Toni Morrison, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and Celeste Ng. Powell’s 25 Women to read before you die compiles a list of impactful women authors, alongside book recommendations.

Watch TV Series & Films

Did you know that only 16% of 2024’s top 250 grossing movies were directed by women? Though the media and entertainment industry has marginally improved in terms of representation, a lot of progress still needs to be made. Expand your knowledge of film and explore new perspectives by watching women-led and women-directed material. Don’t know where to start? Author Marya E. Gates published a starter pack of must-see films directed by women on Letterboxd. This is perfect for both film nerds and novices!

Buy from local businesses

March is a great time to show support for woman-owned businesses, of which there are plenty! Check out this article that highlights over 300 brands across beauty, food & beverage, and more…

Contribute donations or volunteer at local non-profit organizations

Spend some time volunteering with organizations that protect, empower, and provide services for vulnerable people in our communities.

Get personal

Show your appreciation for the women in your community and life. Reflect on how people have paved the way for you. Hold deep conversations with friends and family about their stories and life experiences. While it’s important to highlight women of the past who have broken barriers, it is equally important to acknowledge women of the present and their everyday impact on the people around them.

Attend Local Events

Look at media that covers your area— local newspapers and blogs — or announcements from your college about seminars, workshops, lunch and learns, webinars, and festivals.

Though March is a designated month for celebrating women’s history, it doesn’t have to be the only time we honor the breakthroughs, resilience, and perseverance of women who came before us. It is important now more than ever to be intentional about continuing the tradition of honoring the achievements and contributions of women in every aspect of society.