Celebrate WHM By Adding These Women-Led TV Shows To Your Watchlist

March is a month that’s characterized by warm weather and green for Saint Patrick’s Day. But most importantly, March is Women’s History Month. This month is the perfect time to celebrate the talented, special women around you, and an easy way to do this is by interacting with women-focused media. Celebrating women shouldn’t only occur in March. However, it’s a perfect time to indulge in women-led TV series to honor the incredible actresses and the characters they play. It’s always entertaining to have a binge-worthy show on the go to split up the monotony of campus life and school work.

You might already watch shows and movies that pass the Bechdel test, where women aren’t only playing love interests and the plot doesn’t center solely around men. But if you don’t, March is the perfect time to start. Besties, I’ve got some fabulous TV show recommendations for you and if you’ve already seen them, there’s no such thing as too many rewatches.