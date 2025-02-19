Break Free of the Blank Page: 12 Creative Ways to Use Your Journal

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter.

Every time I am at a craft store, I find myself staring at the journals. The different designs and variations. I want to buy them all. As a kid, my mom used to buy me one every time we were at Michael’s. I had an entire drawer filled to the brim and, with so many journals, I had to learn how to get creative with them. So, I’m here to inspire you to get creative with your own journals. Here are 12 things to do besides neglect your journals!

1: Journaling

Starting off simple, use your journal to journal! Journaling can be very therapeutic and is a good destresser. Nonetheless, journaling can get boring and repetitive. Spice up your journaling process with fun prompts. Some prompt ideas include an about me page, current obsessions, quotes, birth chart, favorites (podcasts, songs, books), and random thoughts. You can also buy markers, washy tape, and pens to add color and life to your pages. Collecting physical “artifacts” as you go about your day can also add a fun 3-D element.

2: Book Reviews

A journal can be used to write about and rate books you read over the year. Keep a tracker on the first page, marking off when you read, for how long, and when you finish the book. This can be helpful in holding yourself accountable for a yearly reading goal. You can even make each page match the theme of the novel, if you are ambitious, with a fun background, funky font, and mini print outs of the cover or characters.

3: 30 Day Writing Challenge

Do a 30-day writing challenge! Simply Google a 30-day writing challenge and choose one to follow. You can use it for self-reflection, sorting through feelings, or even to break out of a writing slump. Check out Eleven Writing 30 day writing challenges.

4: Letters

Use the journal to write letters. You can tear out the letters you write and send them off to friends and family! Or you can use the letters as a tool to let things out. Write letters and say the things you feel you cannot. Buy a calligraphy pen to make the experience extra special. Visit Ivy League Stationers for easy access to all your journaling needs. You can also use this journal as a place to hold old letters and cards by taping them to the pages.

5: Packing Journal

Do you always seem to forget to pack something on vacation? Do you ever forget what outfit you planned for each day of your beach getaway? Consider turning your journal into a packing journal! You can make the pages into checklists of things to pack. You can also plan out your outfits in a calendar page. You can even write little reminders for yourself. Decorate the pages with mini doodles that correspond to your trip—a mini palm tree for your trip to Mexico and some snowflakes for your ski trip.

6: Gratitude Journal

No need to buy a gratitude journal, you can turn the journal you already have into one! You can make each page the same or switch it up. For example, you can write three things you are grateful for each day. They can be as small as having a cup of coffee. You can track your mood and positive people in your life. You can also write reminders for tomorrow. This is a good way to end the night or to start off your morning. If you want to try both, split the page in half. Label one side “day” and the other “night.” On each side write three things you want to achieve and/or did achieve and three things you are grateful for. Write one side in the morning and one side before bed. This will remind you to give gratitude and show you what you accomplished.

7: Daily Affirmations

This is my personal favorite. I find about five to ten affirmations to write down each day. I pick ones that specifically correlate to parts of my life I want to improve. Affirmations can help you to think more positively about areas of career, relationships, and the future. Affirmations can also help you to realize what you want your future to look like. Pick your own affirmations and write them down each day in your journal. Once you feel you have worn out an affirmation or that it no longer applies to you, find a new one! This is a quick self-care activity to do before bed or in the morning.

8: Planner

A great way to use your journal is as a planner. On the first page print, cut, and paste in some pictures to make a mini vision board. This will remind you to stay determined. On the next page make a calendar of that month. You can add doodles and designs to match the theme. With the next four pages, map out your week in more detail. Repeat this process for the entire year and you have yourself a planner!

9: Shadow Work

Closely related to the 30-day writing challenge, shadow work involves writing out your honest thoughts . Shadow work is a little deeper than the 30-day writing challenge and involves a little more thought. This exercise, however, is less structured than the 30-day writing challenge, so you can mend it to fit your daily schedule. To learn more about shadow work and find some great prompts to help you get started check out Seeking Serotonin.

10: Summer Bucket list

Use your journal to keep track of your summer bucket list. First, write out all of your ideas. Then, when you complete an activity, write the name of the activity at the top of the page and describe it. You can talk about what you did, if you would do it again, and how it made you feel. You can even print out pictures from your adventures and tape in keepsakes!

11: Routine Tracker

Have any routines you need to keep track of? Turn your journal into a routine tracker! Write down your daily routines for each day next to little boxes. Check off the boxes as you complete your routine. This is a nice reminder to look back at and see how much you achieved during the day.

12: Wishlists and Gift Ideas

Always losing track of your lists? Put them into a journal! Write out your wishlists for birthdays and holidays. Use the other pages to keep track of birthdays of friends and family and gift ideas.

I hope this inspired you to find your old journals or to pick up a new one. Happy journaling!