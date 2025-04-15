Avoid Burnout With These Three Additions to Your Routine

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Experiencing burnout is part of every college kid’s life. Whether it’s before a test or soon after, burnout can sneak up on all of us and it isn’t always at the most opportune times. So, I am here to help you push through burnout by introducing some new practices into your routine.

Prioritize Self-Care

The most important response is to take a step back. You are experiencing burnout because you are taking on too much of something.

If you are stopping your hobbies, extra curriculars, or social events because you don’t have time they might just be the things to get you to keep working. It is so important to take breaks so that you don’t burn out. Consider stepping away from your work to do something you enjoy. You will return refreshed and focused.

If you feel you really don’t have the time for anything else. You can also take short breaks while working. Consider using the Pomodoro timer. Set a timer for 25 minutes. Work for those 25 minutes and break for 5 minutes. Repeat this until you finish your task list.

Change your environment

Switch up the way you study! I often experience burnout after studying in the same place the same way for too long.

Try studying with a friend to liven up your practice. You can also explore new libraries, cafes, or even new spots or floors in the library.

You can also change the same things such as the music you listen to or not using music at all.

A fun way to study is to incorporate timers or make a schedule and stick to it. One of my favorite study apps is Flora. You can create a task list, set timers to your preferred length, and plant trees in a virtual garden. While the timer is going you cannot leave the app or your tree dies, keeping you off your phone and focused on your work. After studying for a certain amount of time on the app, the team behind the app plants real trees. They have already planted 105,638 trees.

Rest

Rest is so important, whether that’s resting your brain throughout the day or getting a good night’s sleep.

Rest your brain by doing something social. You need to eat to get the fuel you need to keep doing work. Use lunch as an excuse to see friends or spend some time outside.

You can also take brain breaks in between assignments, doing a five-minute breathing exercise or a ten-minute meditation.

It is also important to adapt your schedule to fit your needs. This may mean cutting things from your to-do list. Try prioritizing your most important tasks. Or you can do your hardest tasks first to get them out of the way.

A good method for tackling assignments you are unsure about is to break the individual assignment down step by step. Write out everything you need to do and cross off each step as you go. This will make you feel even more productive and encourage you to keep going.

The burnout will pass but only if you take a step back! I hope this article helped. Happy studying!