Tips for Midterms

In the midst of midterms, it’s easy to get overwhelmed and stressed by the workload of exams, essays, projects, and presentations. While there is no way to completely avoid this stress, it is possible to manage it while also taking care of yourself. Here are some tips for navigating this hectic time:

Make a schedule

Dealing with multiple deadlines and exam dates can be overwhelming. To make sure everything gets done in time and that nothing gets forgotten, it can be really helpful to have all the important dates you need to keep track of in one place. Making a study schedule is also a great way to plan out your time to see how much time you really have to dedicate to a certain class. By planning ahead and designating time to work on a specific project or study for a specific exam, you’ll feel more prepared and confident to tackle your work head-on.

Sneak in some self-care

In times of chaos, it can be easy to neglect your physical wellness. However, it’s important to take care of your body, especially when stressed. While you might not have time for a full self-care routine, small things such as putting on a face mask while studying or making the time to do some quick yoga before bed can make a world of difference. If you feel good, you’ll be more productive and efficient.

Lean on friends

Chances are that if you’re stressed about your midterms, your friends are too. While this isn’t particularly fun for anyone, you can make the most out of being in the same boat. Going to the library together to study is a great way to motivate yourself to actually get your work done. If you have classes with friends, quizzing each other is a great way to practice active recall and get some bonding in at the same time.

Listen to your faves

Having to spend most of your free time outside of class doing work isn’t exactly fun, but listening to the right music can at least make it bearable. Whether you listen to house music to keep your energy up or something more chill to ease your stress, making a playlist of your favorite songs is crucial to keeping your spirits up and motivation at its peak.

Celebrate after!

Once you’ve submitted your essay, completed your exam, or simply finished something you really needed to do, reward yourself! It doesn’t have to be something big, but simply enjoying a sweet treat or an episode of your favorite show can make a world of difference in a haze of schoolwork and anxiety. This is a tough time of year; you deserve it!

Midterms are not an easy time for anyone, and it’s totally normal to not feel your best during this dreaded time. Hopefully, these tips will help alleviate some of your stress and help you do your best work. Good luck!