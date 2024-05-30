The Summer of Self-Care: Fitness & Wellness Must-Haves for 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

As college students, we’ve made it to the time of year when temperatures are rising and our schedules are opening up, offering more time for fitness and self-care. So if you’re looking for a summer bucket-list full of fitness classes, lively concerts, and clean-girl self care, look no further! Here’s a list of several essentials to make the most of your summer:

Fitness Finds: What to Wear

If you’re looking to achieve the model off-duty, leisurely look, picks from Emma Lou the Label might be for you. Matching sets from this athleisure line are perfect for a pilates class, running errands or even lounging around at home. Pick from the chic Clara Set that gives the sophisticated ballet-core look, or the bright-pink Elle Set.

In fact, if you’re all about pink, you might consider delving into the world of “pink perfection” with Aspire Pink’s yoga line. Between their plush pink yoga mat and blocks, this line has everything you need to barbie-ify your workout, including matching sets. Match your set with a pair of the Nike AL8 retro runners with pastel-pink blocking and cushioned outsoles to achieve an effortless, old-school look.

Skincare

To create a dewy, natural appearance, use light liquid makeup to highlight the hues of your skin. To keep your routine on the go with you, try the Sephora Favorites Fresh Face Kit, which features miniature sizes of rave-reviewed products,including the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, Clinique’s Black Honey Lipstick, and Drunk Elephant’s D-Bronzi drops, among other items. Another handy item to keep on-the-go is your SPF! IMAGE skincare’s SPF 40 mist fits in your bag and leaves a glowy finish with no white cast. Trust me on this one!

Wellness

Did you know that, other than hair products, Conair offers a beauty-tech line? roducts such as their Comfortball Heat Therapy device can be used to massage your muscles with a rolling motion. This device can be great for a post-workout recovery. Conair also engineered a set of Reusable Gel Eye Masks, so that instead of repurchasing a set, you can recharge and cool your own eye mask pair whenever you want.

When it’s time to reset at the end of the day, Smoosh’s natural bar soaps are a great, environmentally-conscious choice for your everything showers. With scents including seasalt orchid, amber santal, and citrus ocean, this line will transport you to the beach with an essential-oil infused clean. Alongside their soaps, Smoosh also sells a special exfoliating brush made of silicone with a handle to reach the stubborn parts of your back. Their soap fits in the center of the brush, allowing you to get a good lather with minimal effort.

Since summer is the season of close shaves, it’s smart to find a nice razor. LEAF’s eco-luxe shaving line includes not only a reusable, sturdy handle in gold and holographic colors, but also a Calming Serum meant to soothe your sensitive skin. This serum, which contains a vegan blend of natural oils, botanicals, and essential oils, locks in your shave for a smooth, supple finish.

These picks are some great ones to add to your fun summer shopping list, but as you begin to experience the changing of the seasons, there’s nothing better than a good self-care routine and a cozy matching set!