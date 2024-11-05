This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

As we enter November, Thanksgiving and the importance of gratitude rolls back into people’s minds. Being grateful for those around us and saying thank you is so vital and it’s something we can channel at all times, not just at Thanksgiving. Numerous studies have shown the value of gratitude and the ways that it can affect our physical and mental health, sleep, relationships, and so much more. A study done by a scientist at the University of Pennsylvania had participants write thank you notes to people who hadn’t received proper appreciation. The writers experienced a huge increase in measured happiness just from this small action and it lasted them for months. Another study found that participants who wrote about what they were grateful for (rather than what displeased them) had better views on life and improved physical health after just a few weeks. As we enter into the holidays, midterms, and just overall chaos, we could all use a little gratitude to ground us and promote positivity. So how does one channel gratitude? The good news is…you don’t have to spend an hour journaling or searching deep into your soul. Instead, here are some simple ways that each of us can channel gratitude:

Gratitude list: Each day/night, write one thing that you are grateful for from the day. This could range from something big like a good grade on a test or a sports success, to something as small as a tasty snack you enjoy in the middle of the day, or a pleasant conversation you share with a stranger. No matter what, make sure to write out whatever comes to mind each day. Overtime, your brain will be trained to start looking at life positively and you’ll begin to observe more things to be grateful for as well.

Thank you notes: For the next 30 days, write a short thank you/appreciation note to anyone in your life who has made an impact on you. These little notes will help you be grateful for your own relationships and will make the day of whoever you choose to write to. If you need some inspiration on who to write to, think about: parents, siblings, friends, classmates, teammates, professors, employees (dining hall, dorms, landscaping), coaches, colleagues, people from the past, grandparents, other extended family, influencers/celebrities that you appreciate, mentors, or anyone else who you think needs a shoutout.

Practice mindfulness: Being present and active in our daily lives allows us to be grateful for what is around us. Whether through short guided meditations before bed, sitting in a peaceful place and focusing on breathing, or visiting Chapel House to get a live guided meditation on campus, mindfulness is a great opportunity to cultivate gratitude and peace. Here is a gratitude meditation to get you started: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCorElLKFQE

Start a gratitude jar: Any time that something positive happens to you, write it on a little note and stick it in a jar. As you continue this practice, not only will you have cute decorations and a visual reminder of all the good in your life, but if you're ever feeling down, you can grab something from the jar that you're grateful for and either do it again or remind yourself of that positive memory.

Write in a gratitude journal: There are countless ways to maintain a gratitude journal, whether it be writing just a few lines each day that you are grateful for, "dumping" everything you are grateful for over the day during a one minute timer, or following a gratitude challenge. If you need inspiration/to be held accountable, here is a challenge for the month of November put on by DayOne, a digital journal you can keep on your phone: https://dayoneapp.com/30-day-gratitude-journaling-challenge/. If you want a physical journal challenge, here is a good one that you can write on for 30 days of prompts: https://www.towardwellbeing.com/30-days-of-gratitude

Volunteer: One of the best ways to show gratitude is to do something to help others. Whether through on-campus organizations or over Thanksgiving break at home, challenge yourself to do something this month to make a difference in your community. Here is a link for some Colgate teams working in the community to volunteer: https://www.colgate.edu/student-life/clubs-organizations/max-shacknai-center-outreach-volunteerism-and-education-cove-1

Overall, there are countless ways to practice gratitude as we go into November and beyond. Taking little moments each day to appreciate what you have and what is to come is so necessary and by doing so, we can create a more positive community as a whole. Make sure to practice gratitude for yourself as well…practicing self-care is a great way to make sure you can continue to support those around you and show up as your best self in the community. Good luck with these challenges and happy November!