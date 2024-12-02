The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Let me set the scene for you: you’re standing on the academic quad at 8:00 a.m., the wind is howling, and snow is somehow flying directly into your face no matter which way you turn. You check the weather app… it’s 12 degrees but “feels like” -2. You’ve never experienced a temperature lower than your freezer setting, and you can’t feel your toes. Welcome to Colgate winter.

As someone from the Chicago suburbs who grew up with countless cold days, shoveling snow, and navigating black ice, I’m here to help you prepare for the months of arctic survival ahead. Whether you’re from southern California or the tropics of Florida, these tips will make you a seasoned Colgate winter warrior.

Invest in a Real Coat (no, your puffer vest doesn’t count)

The phrase “dress for the weather” takes on a whole new meaning here. A real winter coat is non-negotiable. Look for something long, insulated, and windproof. Bonus points if it’s basically a wearable sleeping bag. You’ll thank me when the wind on Persson Hill makes you question all your life choices. Linked below are a few options!

Boots > Sneakers. Always.

Your sneakers may be cute, but they’re no match for Colgate slush puddles. Get waterproof, insulated boots with solid traction. Pro tip: pair them with thick wool socks. And no, UGGs don’t count. They’ll betray you the second you step on a patch of ice.

Layers Are Your New Best Friend

If you think one sweater will keep you warm, think again. Layering is the name of the game—thermal leggings under your jeans, long-sleeve shirts under sweaters, and don’t forget hats, scarves, and gloves. If you’re not sweating by the time you get to class, you’re doing it wrong. I suggest the Skims Fits Everyone Long Sleeve to pair underneath your sweaters or sweatshirts.

Learn the Art of the “Winter Shuffle”

Walking across icy paths is a skill, not a given. Forget your confident stride… embrace the slow, penguin-like shuffle to avoid a dramatic wipeout. I have slipped and completely wiped out on the hill going from the quad to Persson, so I always use the railing now (it’s there for a reason!). Also, always assume that glistening pavement is actually an ice rink in disguise.

Find the Joy in the Little Things (Like Heated Buildings)

Few things feel as magical as stepping into a heated academic building after braving the cold. Also, there’s no shame in camping out in the Coop or the library between classes just to avoid trekking through the snow again.

Hot Beverages

Treat yourself to a steady stream of hot drinks. While I’m an iced coffee fan all year long, I love to get myself something hot. Whether it’s tea, coffee, or a sugary hot chocolate from Fojo, holding a warm cup makes the cold infinitely more bearable. Bonus: your hands will defrost.

Embrace the Colgate Winter Culture

While it might be tempting to hole up in your dorm until spring, don’t miss out on quintessential Colgate winter activities. Sledding down the hill behind the library is an adrenaline rush like no other. Building an igloo or snowman in the Burke Pinchin quad is a must. Ice skating at Whitnall Field? A winter wonderland moment.

Get a SAD Lamp (Yes, it’s a Thing)

Winter days are short and the gray skies can feel endless. If you’re missing sunshine, consider getting a light therapy lamp. It’s like a mini dose of vitamin D in your room, and it might just keep you sane until spring.

Stay Active (Indoors, Probably)

If you’re not a winter sports person, no worries! Hit the gym, try a hot yoga class at Plank, or join intramurals. Moving your body can help you shake off the chill and those inevitable winter blues.

Remember, You’re Not Alone

Colgate winters are a rite of passage. Complain with your friends, bond over shared frostbite stories, and remind yourself that everyone else is just as cold as you are. Misery loves company, right?

Above all, remember this: winter at Colgate is not forever. Before you know it, the snow will melt (in, like, April), and Taylor Lake will look less like a glacier and more like a postcard. Hang in there, bundle up, and embrace the chaos—because surviving a Colgate winter just might make you feel invincible. Or at least give you a good story to tell!