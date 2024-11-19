The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

As another fall wraps up at Colgate, so does the Living Writers class. If you’ve never heard about this signature class (which has been around since 1980!), Living Writers is a master class that illuminates how works of literature are formed. Every fall, the list of 9-11 works is carefully curated and features prominent authors who are writing and have much to say about the writing and publishing process.

It’s been truly a wonderful experience having a built-in book club class during my senior fall semester, and I would highly recommend the class to anyone interested and loves reading. I mean, when else would you get the opportunity to ask an author all of your deep-burning questions and actually receive an answer?

The Structure

The class follows a unique and engaging format that differentiates it from traditional English classes. Each week unfolds in two parts: Tuesday afternoons are dedicated to in-depth discussions of the assigned reading, while Thursday afternoons feature a visit from the author.

The Reading Experience

What makes Living Writers particularly special is how it transforms the solitary act of reading into a dynamic, communal experience. The reading list spans various genres and perspectives, ensuring that students are exposed to a diverse range of contemporary voices and writing styles. Beyond the classroom, Living Writers creates a unique literary community on campus and for alumni tuning into literary readings on Zoom. The really cute (and free) tote bag is also a bonus!

The Author Interactions

The most valuable aspect of Living Writers is the rare opportunity to interact with established authors directly. Authors engage in substantial discussions with students in a Q-and-A style about their craft, sharing insights about their writing process, and experiences in the industry. Students can ask questions about specific passages, character decisions, or thematic choices and receive immediate thoughtful responses from the author.

The Impact

The class does more than just introduce students to contemporary literature – it fundamentally changes how they approach reading and writing. By demystifying the writing process and providing direct access to successful authors, Living Writers helps students understand that literature isn’t created in a vacuum but results from careful craft, revision, and dedication. In an era where digital distractions compete for our attention, Living Writers reminds us of the enduring power of literature and the importance of engaging deeply with texts. The class exemplifies what makes a liberal arts education special: the ability to study great works and engage in meaningful dialogue with their creators and fellow enthusiasts.

For anyone considering courses at Colgate, Living Writers should be high on their list. It’s more than just a class; it’s an experience that will transform how you read, think about, and engage with contemporary literature. The opportunity to meet established authors, discuss their work in-depth, and be part of a community of engaged readers is invaluable.