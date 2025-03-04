This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

As Colgate students were recently awarded the first snow day in many years, it was hard to stay motivated on those days with whipping wind and snow squalls. While the winter wind howls outside, staying in bed curled up with a warm blanket is the dream, but homework and exams don’t take snow days. The winter weather, with its negative degree temperatures and wicked whiteouts, will continue to haunt Colgate’s campus. However, we need to overcome this freezing season by staying productive and motivated to accomplish our work. We need to fight these winter blues and stay motivated. The first move? Crawling out of our comforting bed and conquering the dreaded Colagte’s winter slump.

1. The Battle Begins: Crawling out of Bed

Rolling out of bed is just the first step to beginning your productivity journey on these frost-filled mornings. Making an achievable to-do list will help spark a feeling of accomplishment, but start small. Easy goals like making your bed, cleaning your room, or answering emails are perfect preliminary tasks. Achieving these little goals along the way will fill you with confidence to conquer anything on these snowy days. These small steps create a holistic approach to productivity by setting the stage for a positive attitude while taking on those daunting homework assignments.

2. The Power of a Warm Beverage

After getting out from under the covers and achieving those mini objectives, drinking some tea or coffee is the perfect way to warm up for the day while starting your work. Whether you are a coffee connoisseur or a devoted tea drinker, warm beverages will ignite a state of mind that is prepared to tackle anything. The COOP and Frank Dining Hall offer a diverse variety of self-serve flavored coffee and teas that can satisfy anyone’s taste buds. From the rich dark chocolate raspberry truffle flavor to the basic organic blend, Frank Dining Hall and COOP supply students with creative beverage flavors that spark success.

3. Avoiding Isolation

While you are at COOP picking up your delicious warm beverage, invite your friends and bunker down for a work session. Isolation on these icy days will not generate the positive productivity you need to make a dent in your workload. The fireplace in COOP fosters a cozy environment with tables to share with friends, and the warm flames emerging from the fire make it relaxing to complete even the most daunting tasks. Inviting others to come and work with you will trigger a sense of determination, influencing you to finish your work as others work with you. Settling down in a comfortable environment with others will motivate you to accomplish those extensive tasks because you have encouragement from friends and the fire.

4. Embrace the Winter Chaos

Embrace the whipping wind and unbearable temperatures. You can beat the urge to burrow under your covers with a day of excitement ahead filled with success, tasty drinks, socializing with friends, and a relaxed work environment. Start with the easier tasks to accomplish, which will help you build the courage to bundle up and leave the dorm. These small feats will inspire you to get your steaming beverage from COOP and meet your friends for a fireside study session. When you are armed with a plan and a steaming cup of motivation, the harsh Hamilton winters hold nothing over you!