Journaling: either your best friend or your ultimate archnemesis. An activity that has always been preached to us by our parents, friends, doctors- you name it. But why exactly? Why does journaling, which seems so tedious, time-consuming, and boring have such a chokehold on some people? It’s an activity that has been done since, well, forever. But does it actually help?

Don’t worry, these questions are completely normal and valid. I asked myself these same things when I was debating (my fancy word for putting off) the notion of starting to journal. So I’m here to clarify a couple of things, and put you on the track to discover if journaling just might be the perfect fit for you!

It’s a profoundly beneficial way to begin and end your day

Journaling in the morning can set the tone for the rest of the day. Waking up in the morning, your mind is clear and your brain is ready to propel you through the day. Set reasonable goals for yourself that you’d like to achieve by the end of the day. That way when you journal at night you can see if your expectations for the day aligned with the results, or if you managed to complete some of your goals. Yay!

It can create/enhance a sense of routine for your mind and body

We frequently neglect to realize that a wakeup and winddown routine is central to creating a more harmonious rhythm for your body to follow. Establishing your journal as the first thing you do when you wake up and go to bed sends important signals to your brain that it’s either time to get up or go to sleep. As a result, you’ll find that you might be more energized after completing your journal session in the morning, and sleepier when it’s time to go to bed, which is a major win!

It is one of the simplest ways to increase mindfulness

Journaling heightens mindfulness as it prompts you to be present with your thoughts, feelings, and surroundings. You are closer to your emotions and your body when you journal, as you listen to the signals your body gives you while writing. Putting your thoughts out onto paper allows a healthy separation from them so you can find a sense of calmness and relaxation.

It’s a private rant session to pour out all of those internal thoughts that have been dragging you down

Sometimes, we just need to get it out. And some of those thoughts might just feel too private to share with a close friend at the moment. That’s what your journal is there for. It’s a healthy nonjudgmental place for you to express yourself, and you can guarantee that not a soul will know anything that you write down (if you hide it well!).

By incorporating different goals/topics into your journal, you can reframe your thinking to become more positive

Creating designated prompts for your journal is central to increasing positivity. This can be completed in various ways, but I find it most effective if I ask myself to write down in the morning: three things I am grateful for, what would make today great, and a daily affirmation. Writing the responses to these questions allows me to begin my day in a positive and motivated light. At the end of the day, I like reflecting on the highlights and what I have learned in the past twenty-four hours. A common thread that I have realized looking back on my journal is that I am more capable of achieving success than I let myself initially believe. Many of my negative thoughts coalesce around, for example, thinking an interview or a test will go badly. By looking back on my journal, I’ve realized that most of the time it does not go badly, and if I make some mistakes I know that I tried my very best and can learn what to change for next time.

It is a way to hold onto important memories, whether good or bad, to visualize your personal growth

By holding onto my journals through the years, I’ve been able to see my struggles and successes over time. I feel much more attuned to my mind and body reflecting on my past and how it has shaped me into the person I am today.

Journaling does not need to be a five-page twenty-minute ordeal. You can simply write down what you want to get out of your head the most. Even if that’s five minutes (or less)