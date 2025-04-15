How To Take Time For Yourself (Even When You’re Drowning in Work)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

As the end of the semester looms closer, so do deadlines, exams, and a general sense of academic panic. It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking the only way to survive is to grind harder, skip meals, and spend every waking moment hunched over your laptop. But here’s the truth: pushing yourself without pause is not sustainable—and it’s not healthy.

Taking care of your mental and physical well being is not just a luxury; it’s a necessity. Your productivity suffers when your brain is burned out. It might feel counterintuitive, but stepping away from your work—even just for 30 minutes—can actually help you work smarter, not harder.

Here are a few simple ways to press pause and reset your mind:

1. Spend Time With Friends (And Leave the Textbooks Behind)

Yes, group study sessions count as social interaction—but we’re talking about real, non-academic hangouts. Whether it’s a quick coffee run or a late-night laugh session, spending time with friends helps break the stress loop and reminds you there’s a life beyond the next due date.

2. Listen to Music That Lifts You Up

Create a feel good playlist. Seriously—no sad girl autumn or existential indie rock tunes right now. Save Ethel Cain and Radiohead for the post-finals slump. Instead, go for music that makes you want to dance, sing, or feel good. It’s a small but powerful mood-changer.

3. Watch a Show or Scroll Guilt-Free

Bingeing an entire season of Love Island the night before your final? Probably not ideal. But letting yourself enjoy a 20 minute episode or scroll TikTok guilt free can be the mental break your brain needs. Just set a timer if you know you tend to fall into the infinite scroll trap.

4. Read Something You Actually Enjoy

Remember reading for fun? Pick up that novel you’ve been meaning to start (or finish). Letting your mind wander into a fictional world is not only soothing, but it also gives your brain a creative reset. Even 10 pages can be enough!

5. Call Someone Who Makes You Feel Grounded

Whether it’s a long distance friend or family member, reaching out to someone outside your college bubble can offer a refreshing perspective. It reminds you that there’s more to your identity than your GPA or your to do list.

It’s easy to forget this, but you are not a machine. You’re a human being with limits, needs, and a right to rest. So even when you’re buried in essays and exams, permit yourself to take a breather. You’ll be surprised how much better you feel—and how much more effectively you work—after taking a little time for yourself.