Ah, Sundays. Some people love them, some people hate them. It can be daunting when you know you will be spending your Sunday working in the library, thinking about the full week of classes ahead of you. I felt this way too, until I realized Sundays could actually be really enjoyable if I saw them as a reset for the upcoming week. Here are some tips to help make your Sundays less scary:

Clean!

I know it’s not the most glamorous of tasks, but cleaning your room is such an important investment in your future productivity for the rest of the week. A clean room allows you to feel peaceful and relaxed so you’re not overwhelmed by clutter and messes. So whip out that vacuum, put away your clothes, and organize your desk. Another great step is to do your laundry, especially your sheets. Yes, I know that washing your sheets can be intimidating, especially if your bed is raised. But there truly is no better feeling than getting into a freshly made bed, and then it’s one less thing you have to worry about during the week!

Do some work (but not too much)

This step does take some planning ahead of time, but. try to get most of your work for the weekend done on Friday and Saturday, so by the time you get to Sunday you don’t have too much to do; it makes it so worth it when you get to Sunday and realize you didn’t leave all of your work to the last minute. Then, when you get to Sunday, you can simply finish up your assignments, review for any upcoming assessments, and make sure you check your schedule for the week ahead. I think it’s so much easier to work when you’re doing it with others, so head to the library with your friends for a little bit so you can be productive but still enjoy the rest of your Sunday.

Physical activity

A great way to get your mind and body ready for the week ahead is to do something active. This can be something as low-key as going for a walk with your friends, or it could be something more intense, like going to the gym. This doesn’t need to be a vigorous activity – but getting your body moving is a great way to relieve stress and ensure that you get a good night’s sleep.

Go to bed early

There’s nothing worse than being tired in the morning, especially on Monday mornings. That’s why I try to go to bed early on Sundays so I can be refreshed and ready for class the next day. You can make a whole routine of it – maybe do a face mask, drink some tea, and read your favorite book before tucking in for the night. And if you washed your sheets that day, you get the added bonus of getting to lie in a freshly made bed.

At the end of the day, the perfect Sunday reset does not have to be an incredibly productive day where you get everything done on this list. Doing just one of these things will help set you up for a great week and will hopefully make Monday less scary. The most important thing is to do what’s right for you, and make the most of the end of the weekend!