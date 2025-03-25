This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

To put it simply, college life is hectic. With each day comes something new to balance- to fit into a busy calendar- and you may find yourself getting caught up in what I call the “Get Through it Mindset.” I myself am a victim of this too…always looking to the future and what needs to be tackled next. It starts with focusing on the next crazy midterm week, pushing aside your daily needs to get through. From there, you may start looking to the next BIG thing- whether it be spring break, summer internships, study abroad, or even graduation. This is normal! We all find ourselves forgetting to take a break and appreciate every day for what it is. Here are my personal tips and tricks to bring back everyday joy:

Put your phone away! I find the easiest way to find joy in everyday life is to be present in the moment. When you put your phone away, you allow yourself the opportunity to look up, take a breath, and take in all of your surroundings. Whether it be walking to class or sharing a meal with friends, you may notice that without the distraction of your phone, you pick up on subtle details that are much easier to miss. Take in your surroundings, the people around you, and realize that when your phone is away, you can take in all that the world has to offer. Take time for happiness! When I start to find my days to be repetitive, I try to take time for myself. This can come in so many forms (think of your hobbies!) but my personal favorite is a new book or movie. I like to search for movies that change the way I look at life. My latest favorite is called About Time, which reminds you to live each and every day as if you chose to come back to it again. This movie made me appreciate the everyday joys of being alive. Find something for yourself that inspires you to shine, and bring more positive energy! Get into nature. While schedules can get busy, finding time to get outside can completely change your energy and mood. Whether you choose a specific destination or wander aimlessly, go with or without friends, make sure to practice any sort of exercise that works for you! Take this chance to take in small details about the scenery around you, and focus on deep breaths and on finding joy in being present in that moment. Find social interaction. When I’m having an off day, or find something missing from my day, I can almost always find joy in social interactions. When you step outside your door, make it your goal to fully engage with the world. You won’t find positive social interactions looking at the ground! Engagement can come by smiling at strangers, starting conversations just for fun, throwing around compliments, asking to pet dogs, or just looking to spread positivity wherever you go. Romanticize these interactions and try to be that person who has beams of positivity radiating from them. You will quickly find that by being present in others lives, you will feel more and more awake. Practice gratitude. By focusing on what you have, rather than what you lack, practicing gratitude helps us focus on the joyin our lives. I like to remind myself of the saying that comparison is the thief of joy. By appreciating you do have, rather than what you’re missing, you open yourself up to be a much happier version of yourself.

While this list may seem like a lot to implement at once, I recommend finding what works for you! It starts with being present in each moment, and appreciating every single day for the new opportunity it may bring you. Give yourself credit for doing your best and remember every day joy is right in front of you!