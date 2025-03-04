This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

It’s that time of year: daylight disappears before dinner, the cold makes your bed extra inviting, and the motivation that once carried you through fall is suddenly MIA. If winter has you feeling sluggish, unmotivated, or just a little blah, you’re not alone. But before you resign yourself to a season of endless naps and canceled plans, there are plenty of ways to dodge the winter slump and keep your energy up until spring finally makes a comeback.

One of the biggest culprits behind winter fatigue is the lack of sunlight. According to Dr. Norman Rosenthal, a psychiatrist and researcher who first identified Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), less exposure to natural light in the winter months can affect the body’s production of melatonin and serotonin, two key chemicals that influence sleep and mood. This disruption can leave you feeling extra tired, unmotivated, or just out of sync. The best way to counteract this? Get outside whenever you can, even if it’s just for a quick walk between classes or a coffee run in the morning. If the weather refuses to cooperate (because let’s be real, it usually doesn’t), a light therapy lamp can help mimic natural sunlight and reset your internal clock.

Speaking of resetting, one of the best ways to make winter feel less draining is to embrace the season rather than resist it. Instead of dreading the cold, romanticize it. Treat winter as the ultimate cozy aesthetic… think warm drinks, soft blankets, twinkly lights, and the perfect playlist for snowy days. Create small rituals that make the season feel special, whether it’s watching nostalgic movies, journaling in the mornings, or setting aside time to read a book with your favorite candle burning nearby. Winter might not be your ideal season, but if you make it something to look forward to, you might be surprised by how much better it feels.

That being said, staying active is just as important as staying cozy. It’s no secret that exercise releases endorphins, which can naturally boost your mood and energy. But let’s be honest, when it’s freezing outside, hitting the gym feels like a lot of effort. The good news? You don’t have to commit to an intense workout routine to feel the benefits. Try yoga or stretching in your dorm, follow along with a quick TikTok dance routine, or bundle up and go for a brisk walk with a friend. Moving your body, even in small ways, can make a huge difference in how you feel throughout the day.

Pair that movement with good nutrition, and you’re already setting yourself up for success. What you eat plays a bigger role in your energy levels than you might think. Foods rich in vitamin D, like salmon, eggs, and fortified dairy products, can help compensate for the lack of sunlight. Leafy greens, nuts, and citrus fruits are also great for keeping your body and brain feeling their best. And yes, comfort food is absolutely still on the menu. Enjoy your mac and cheese, hot chocolate, and cozy soups, because balance is key, and winter is nothing without the occasional treat.

Another major key to avoiding the winter slump? Stay social, even when you feel like hibernating. It’s tempting to cancel plans when it’s dark and cold outside, but staying connected to friends and family is one of the best ways to keep your spirits up. Dr. Michelle Dossett, a physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, notes that social interaction plays a crucial role in maintaining mental well-being, especially during the winter months. Even if you don’t feel like going out, making an effort to schedule coffee dates, game nights, or FaceTime calls can help you feel less isolated and more engaged.

At the same time, switching up your daily routine can work wonders. If your schedule is starting to feel like a never-ending cycle of class, nap, repeat, it might be time to add something new. Try picking up a hobby you’ve always been curious about, finding a fresh study spot, or setting small weekly goals to keep yourself motivated. Even minor changes, like listening to a new podcast or rearranging your room, can help break the monotony and make each day feel a little more exciting.

Finally, one of the best ways to get through the long winter months is to give yourself something to look forward to. Whether it’s planning a spring break trip, signing up for an event, or even just rewarding yourself with a self-care night at the end of a tough week, having something on the horizon can help make the colder months feel more manageable. It’s easy to get stuck in the mindset that winter will last forever, but reminding yourself that warmer, brighter days are coming can make a huge difference.

Winter might feel endless, but it doesn’t have to be miserable. With the right mindset and a few simple changes, you can make it through the season feeling happy, energized, and ready to take on whatever comes next. Now go grab that hot cocoa and conquer the cold!