How to Avoid Getting Sick and What to Do When You Are

The transition into fall and winter is one of the worst times for students’ health and well-being. Sickness spreads through the dorms, residential halls, and classes like crazy. Whether it be COVID, the notorious Colgate cough, frat flu, or even a common cold, everyone is getting sick. There are ways to avoid getting sick, but when it comes to it, it is best to be prepared for when, not if, you get sick.

The best way to avoid getting sick in the first place is to start with your daily routine and hygiene. Sleep, itself, is a very important way to start as it is the way for your body to rest and heal from the potential antigens or bacteria that it could have picked up throughout the day. Washing your hands before and after eating, using the bathroom, and touching common surfaces gets rid of germs. It is also a good idea to carry hand sanitizer in your backpack or purse. Avoid touching your face—it can introduce these germs into your body, which causes you to get sick. Make sure that you are keeping your dorm clean, through disinfectant and basic cleaning supplies. In short:

Sleep Washing your hands Hand sanitizer Avoid touching your face Cleaning

For the long term, eating a healthy, balanced diet helps create a stronger immune system. Adding more vegetables to your diet can help a lot. Paired with exercising, this helps your body become more relaxed and creates a stronger immune system. Exercising regularly is a great way to relieve stress. Stress can weaken your immune system, which is why it is more common for college students to get sick. The stress of classes, exams, and activities can weaken your immune system while living in communal spaces allows germs and bacteria to spread so much quicker. Another great way to prevent getting sick is by taking supplemental vitamins such as vitamin D, vitamin C, and zinc.

When you inevitably get sick during the school year, you might as well be prepared ahead of time. You should always have a stock of tissues, medicine, and more. Basic items include:

Tissues DayQuil/NightQuil Advil/Tylenol Cough drops Vitamins/Emergen-C Water bottles Thermometer Heat/Ice packs

Each of these items are important when it comes to self-care when you are sick. They are good to have ahead of time so you can prevent the need to try to go out and buy them when you should be resting. Always, always rest as much as you can when you are sick; it ensures that you are able to get better quicker.