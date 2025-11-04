Giving Back to the Community in Bettering Mental Health

1. Liberty Kids

Meeting once a week with first and second-grade students at Hamilton Central School, student volunteers are paired up with a Hamilton student “buddy” to assist with learning-based activities and reading.

2. Madison Elementary Tutors

Colgate students volunteer in pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade classrooms at Madison Elementary School every week to provide classroom assistance and support the education of children in subjects such as writing and math. Volunteers provide one-on-one attention to help build students’ confidence in their academic abilities through encouragement and consistency.

3. Hamilton Central Elementary School Tutoring

Hamilton Elementary Tutors have the opportunity to tutor on their own time and in a subject of their choosing. Students pick from a variety of time slots, as well as academic subjects and grades, to dedicate an hour of their week to help out at Hamilton Elementary.

4. Friends First

Friends First allows Colgate students to give back to the greater Hamilton community by mentoring a middle or high school student from Hamilton Central School. Colgate students have the chance to form a strong relationship with and provide support to the younger generations and will be paired with a student based on shared interests and needs.

5. Sidekicks

Sidekicks is a mentorship program with local children and the students of Colgate University, where each child is set up with an elementary school child of similar interests.

6. MadCrafts

MadCrafts is an after-school art program where volunteers work with 4th-grade students at Madison Central School on various art projects. Colgate students work with 4th graders to make things like slime, masks, hats, and clay sculptures.

7. Ophelia’s Girls

​​Ophelia’s Girls is a volunteer-based mentorship group between female students at Colgate University and middle school girls at Madison Central School. Working with the middle school counselor at Madison Central to schedule and execute a variety of lessons, activities, and conversations surrounding adolescence, the team focuses on the benefits of group discussion to facilitate conversations about bullying, family conflict, female empowerment, and physical and mental health. Through consistent and dedicated service, they develop trusting relationships with the middle school girls that allow them to successfully execute lesson plans based on issues the girls are facing in their lives.