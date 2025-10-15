From Dorm to Delicious: Fall Recipes You’ll Love

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sweater weather also means snacking weather, and while making fall treats may seem impossible in a dorm, luckily, I have some easy recipes you can try! No need to grab measuring cups or general baking supplies – you just need a bowl, a spoon, and your ingredients to make a magical dorm treat!

Apple pie oatmeal

All you need is an apple, some cinnamon, oats, and water!

To make this, first cut up your apple. Next, add your oatmeal to a bowl with some cinnamon. Add some water and place it in the microwave for about a minute and a half. Give it a mix, add your apples, and you’ve got apple pie oatmeal!!

pumpkin spice overnight oats

All you need is oats, milk, pumpkin puree, some sugar, and pumpkin spice.

To make this, mix your ingredients together with whatever ratio you prefer and set it in your fridge. The next morning, you have the perfect fall overnight oats!!

Apple cinnamon toast

All you need is bread, peanut butter, an apple, and some cinnamon.

To make this, cut your apple into thin slices. Next, top a slice of bread with peanut butter, then apple slices, and some cinnamon. This is perfect for a healthier snack!

caramel apple dip

All you need is cream cheese, caramel sauce, and an apple.

To make this, mix some cream cheese and caramel sauce, and dip slices of apples in it. This is perfect for fall lovers with a sweet tooth!

Maple cinnamon popcorn

All you need is some microwavable popcorn, maple syrup, and cinnamon.