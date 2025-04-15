Best Sunscreens to Protect Your Skin

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

It’s easy to romanticize the sun. After all, it makes golden hour lighting feel like magic, gives us that euphoric beach-day energy, and pairs perfectly with an Aperol spritz. But when it comes to skincare, the sun can also be your biggest frenemy. Behind those warm rays is a not-so-silent aggressor responsible for premature aging, uneven skin tone, and, most seriously, skin cancer. It’s time we stop treating sunscreen like a vacation-only product and start recognizing it as the daily essential it truly is.

Daily SPF use isn’t just for the sunburn-prone among us. UV rays can reach you through clouds, windows, and even while you’re sitting in your car during a Starbucks drive-thru run. Wearing sunscreen consistently is one of the most effective ways to prevent early signs of aging, protect your skin barrier, and reduce the risk of long-term damage, especially if you’re using products like retinol or exfoliants that make your skin more sensitive to light. In a world where skincare routines are getting increasingly elaborate, think of SPF as the non-negotiable step that actually does the heavy lifting.

Now, if the phrase “sunscreen” still conjures up images of thick, greasy white paste from childhood pool days, it’s time for a refresh. The new wave of sunscreens is sleek, elegant, and, in many cases, doubles as your makeup primer or moisturizer. Take Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, for example–completely invisible, velvety smooth, and perfect under foundation. Or consider EltaMD UV Clear SPF 46, a favorite among dermatologists and beauty editors alike, thanks to its lightweight formula that calms sensitive, acne-prone skin. For those who crave high protection with French pharmacy credibility, La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios Melt-in Milk SPF 100 offers serious sun-shielding power with a texture that blends like a dream. Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 provides a moisturizing finish that caters specifically to melanin-rich skin, no white cast in sight. And if affordability and accessibility are key, CeraVe’s Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 offers broad-spectrum coverage with the added benefit of barrier-loving ceramides.

But sunscreen alone doesn’t give you a free pass to bask in peak UV hours. True sun protection is about lifestyle, not just lotion. That means embracing wide-brimmed hats (channel your inner Amal Clooney), investing in sunglasses that actually block UV rays, and considering UPF-rated clothing for days when you’ll be outdoors for extended periods. Perhaps most importantly, reapplication is everything: every two hours or immediately after swimming or sweating. Think of it as a midday refresh, not an inconvenience.

The truth is, healthy skin never goes out of style. While bronzed tans fade, the damage they leave behind can stick around far longer than any beach glow. Prioritizing SPF isn’t about avoiding the sun entirely, it’s about enjoying it responsibly and elegantly. So whether you’re heading to class, brunching on a patio, or simply walking to grab your iced matcha, let your sunscreen be the quiet luxury that keeps your skin radiant, resilient, and protected.