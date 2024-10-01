The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It seems that in every season of The Bachelor or Bachelorette, the finale is claimed to feature something unprecedented in Bachelor Nation history. When they said this at the end of Jenn’s season, I brushed it off, assuming it would be underwhelming, like Daisy and Kelsey riding together in the car during Joey’s season. Let me tell you: I was wrong. I have never, in my entire history of watching reality television (which is a lot), been more surprised at the ending of a season. My jaw was on the floor, and here’s why:

I went into the last episode knowing Jenn would get engaged to Marcus or Devin. I also knew that, while Devin loved Jenn and Jenn loved him back, she was clearly holding out hope that Marcus would confess his feelings for her before it was too late. It took Jenn nearly half of the finale to realize Marcus wasn’t the one for her, but once she came to her senses, she sent him home before the proposal. Personally, I was proud of Jenn. It seemed like she was breaking old patterns, and she told the host, Jesse Palmer, that by proposing to Devin, instead of waiting for his proposal, she was choosing herself.

That was the part when it should have transitioned to their proposal. Instead, it cut out, and Jesse asked the audience if they were surprised to see him. I was confused, the audience was confused, everyone was confused. And to make matters more alarming, the camera panned to Jenn crying hysterically backstage. My immediate reaction was, did Devin die? I couldn’t understand what could possibly make her this heartbroken.

The reality was pretty damn close to Devin dying. As it turns out, Devin had broken off their engagement a month earlier. What ensued after that revelation was the most uncomfortable and heartbreaking thing I’ve ever seen on reality television to date. Jenn, in tears on the couch, rewatching their proposal, while Devin looks on as she unravels, reliving his empty promises of a better future.

The aftermath of this finale has not been pretty. Accusations against Devin are coming to light as parts of his past are being uncovered ; the most concerning is his previous restraining order from his past girlfriend. As photos of him and a new girl began circulating, he posted his private texts with Jenn on social media.

But it isn’t all bad. Jenn’s posts with Jonathon Johnson, who was eliminated after fantasy suites, are causing rampant speculation about their supposed relationship. And her last-minute addition to the 33rd season of Dancing with the Stars proves that Jenn is focusing on herself. Though this was undoubtedly the most heartbreaking and difficult finale to watch in Bachelorette history, Jenn has overwhelming support from Bachelor Nation, and we wish her the very best in the future!