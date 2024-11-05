Agreeing to Disagree: An Election Season Survival Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

We’ve all been at the Thanksgiving dinner table, stuffing our faces with great food and surrounded by the people we love, when someone suddenly brings up politics. Especially in today’s polarized political climate, these conversations tend to breed discomfort and frustration. As we approach the 2024 election and the holiday season, here are some strategies to engage (or politely disengage) with friends and family members whose views may differ from yours.

Lead with empathy

Empathy does not mean agreeing with opposing beliefs, rather, leading with a desire to understand rather than react. This approach defuses these charged conversations, paving the way for constructive dialogue and creating a space where different viewpoints can coexist.

Find common ground

Now more than ever, it is imperative that we find common ground and focus on shared values such as seeking the truth and aiming toward the greater good. This anchors the conversation in a cooperative tone rather than a confrontational one. Try and build on topics you both care about while acknowledging each other’s unique perspectives. This strategy serves as a reminder that while certain views may differ, you are united by your deeper values.

Critique the ideas, not the character

To keep the peace and create a respectful environment for all to contribute their thoughts, remind yourself to not attack someone’s character, and instead pose questions to understand their ideologies. When criticizing certain perspectives, remember to offer alternative explanations and encourage them to rethink. Communicate and stay calm to have the most productive and considerate conversation. Many disagreements stem from miscommunication, so speak with intent and lead with compassion.

Avoid further polarization through labels

Instead of having debates of “Democrat vs. Republican” or “Liberal vs. Conservative,” structure your conversations as ideology-based. Ask about the pros and cons of certain policies. Discuss concerns and hopes objectively instead of forcing people into categories. It will allow all at the table to freely express their viewpoints without being pinned into a particular label. Most people’s views do not align exactly with the proposals of a given party anyway.

Hopefully, these tips can help you manage those hard-hitting conversations this election season. Remember that every voice matters–get out and vote!