A Girl’s Guide to Maintaining Long Distance Friendships

One of the most stressful things about leaving home for college can be wondering if you and your high-school friends will stay close. Maintaining long-distance friendships can be challenging, but it’s absolutely possible to keep those bonds alive and thriving. Here are a few tips to help you stay connected with your friends no matter the distance.

Schedule a consistent time to talk

Life can get crazy and things always come up while at college, but having time set aside to chat with your friends can ensure that you are still making time for them in your busy schedule! Whether it’s a weekly video call or a quick phone call catch-up, having scheduled a time to talk makes it easier to stay connected and ensures that you are prioritizing each other.

Keep the group chat up-and-running

A great way to maintain your friendships and stay up-to-date on your friends’ lives is to keep your main line of communication from high school! If you and your friends have an iMessage, Snapchat, or any other group chat, sending updates and even silly messages can help maintain that communication and your friendship as a whole.

Plan visits when possible

While it isn’t always feasible to visit often, especially if you and your friends go to school in completely different places, planning the next time you’ll see each other is essential. Whether it’s visiting each other’s schools or both of you going home for break, having something to look forward to can help make the distance feel less dramatic.

Long-distance friendships require effort and creativity, but the reward of having a supportive, loving friend is worth it. The most important thing is to remember that even if you’re miles apart, you can still be there for each other, no matter what.