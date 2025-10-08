10 Apple-Related Recipes to FALL Into the Autumnal Spirit

Now that you’ve ticked apple picking off your fall bucket list and have a whole bag of apples you’ll never be able to eat in time, here are some recipes to make the best apple-related autumn treats.
- Applesauce
-
A relatively low-effort fall staple that everybody loves.
- Apple crumble
-
I like to let the top get extra browned and crispy for the best crunch. This recipe also tastes great with vanilla ice cream!
- Cinnamon Apple chips
-
These are a great way to make your apples last longer, and they’re easy to store for quick snacking anytime.
- Mini Apple pies
-
A fun twist on the traditional apple pie recipe (and probably a bit easier to put together).
- pork chops with apples
-
Okay, hear me out on this one: I swear this is one of the best dinners I’ve had. Don’t knock it before you try it!
- homeade apple cider
-
Easily the most comforting fall drink, especially when it’s warmed up.
- Apple Coffee Cake
-
There are multiple delicious layers in this perfect fall dessert, and who wouldn’t want apples in their coffee cake?
- Apple cinnamon Muffins
-
So yummy and easy to share with your friends.
- Apple pancakes
-
Now we’ve covered how to add apples into every meal of the day (and honestly, wouldn’t this be the perfect way to start the day!).
- Apple oatmeal cookies
-
This is a vegan and gluten-free apple dessert option (and just delicious even if you aren’t vegan or gluten-free).
Hopefully, this list has inspired you to grab those apples and start your fall cooking and baking. I personally have tried a lot of these recipes with the apples from my apple picking trip, and I don’t think you could go wrong with any one of them! Take advantage of the fall vibes and feels, and make your meals reflect the season.