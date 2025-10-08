Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
10 Apple-Related Recipes to FALL Into the Autumnal Spirit

Now that you’ve ticked apple picking off your fall bucket list and have a whole bag of apples you’ll never be able to eat in time, here are some recipes to make the best apple-related autumn treats.

Applesauce

A relatively low-effort fall staple that everybody loves.

Apple crumble

I like to let the top get extra browned and crispy for the best crunch. This recipe also tastes great with vanilla ice cream!

Cinnamon Apple chips

These are a great way to make your apples last longer, and they’re easy to store for quick snacking anytime.

Mini Apple pies

A fun twist on the traditional apple pie recipe (and probably a bit easier to put together).

pork chops with apples

Okay, hear me out on this one: I swear this is one of the best dinners I’ve had. Don’t knock it before you try it!

homeade apple cider

Easily the most comforting fall drink, especially when it’s warmed up.

Apple Coffee Cake

There are multiple delicious layers in this perfect fall dessert, and who wouldn’t want apples in their coffee cake?

Apple cinnamon Muffins

So yummy and easy to share with your friends.

Apple pancakes

Now we’ve covered how to add apples into every meal of the day (and honestly, wouldn’t this be the perfect way to start the day!).

Apple oatmeal cookies

This is a vegan and gluten-free apple dessert option (and just delicious even if you aren’t vegan or gluten-free).

Hopefully, this list has inspired you to grab those apples and start your fall cooking and baking. I personally have tried a lot of these recipes with the apples from my apple picking trip, and I don’t think you could go wrong with any one of them! Take advantage of the fall vibes and feels, and make your meals reflect the season.

