Top Ten Halloween Candy to Devour This Halloween

Some people love dressing up for Halloween. Others love getting scared. For me, its candy. Whether it be a chocolate bar or a packet of gummies, the sweet treats from Halloween are a delightful yearly treat! Here is a list of our top ten favorite candies

10.) The First Candy: Almond Hershey Bars

Nutty, chocolatey, and pre-portioned into perfect bites, these bars satisfy the classic chocolate craving with a delightful nutty twist.

9.) Swedish fish

Uniquely gummy and sweet, these aquatic treats have a unique berry taste. They are also gelatin free, making great snacks for any vegans.

8.) 100 Grands

Featuring milk chocolate, crispy rice, and sticky caramel, this satisfying combination of flavors and textures create a delightful treat.

7.) butterfingers

One of my personal favorites, these flakey bars feature a delicious dose of peanut butter, toffee, and chocolate. I used to BINGE these as a kid to the point where I got sick!

6.) Sour Worms

The balance between sweet and sour is pivotal in how good thee are. Plus, the chewy texture makes these treats last longer. The shapes are one-of-a-kind, as well!

5.) Twix

Another well-loved combination, crunchy cookies alongside chewy caramel and creamy chocolate make these an instant candy bar favorite.

4.) Reeses

These cups of pure ecstasy have two main flavors, peanut butter and milk chocolate- yet, there’re amazing. The salty peanut butter and the sweet chocolate are perfect compliments.

3.) Airhead extreme strips

Chewy, sweet, and sour, my friends who are allergic to nuts DEVOUR these! They’re also so colorful and fun, making them a choice that’s never wrong.

2.) Sour patch Kids, Cherry Edition

A little more niche here, but sour patch kids are good. The cherry flavor, however, is incredible. Have you ever had a maraschino cherry? This is that cherry transformed into a sour candy.

1.) THE BEST CANDY: Kit kats

An absolute classic, Kit Kats are one of the most binge-able candies our there. Featuring a crispy wafer and incredibly delightful chocolate, my friends buy this for me because they know how much I love them.