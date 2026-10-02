The College Girl’s Guide to a Sunday Reset

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CNU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Your weekend must have been great if you just now remembered all of the things you were supposed to do for the next week. That’s why Sunday is so important. Not a lot of people like Sundays because it’s the day right before you have to go back to school or work. But it being a Sunday can be a great thing! If your weekend was sleeping in, hanging out with friends, and waiting until the last minute to do household chores, Sunday is the perfect day to get yourself back on track. Getting everything done is such a good feeling. Whether it’s doing homework for the next few days, cleaning your room, or even just taking a break to read, a simple Sunday reset can make the dreadful Monday feel a little easier.

clean your room

Starting somewhere off, like your room, might be the easiest place to begin! Your space and how it looks will also affect how you feel. After a busy week, clothes might be scattered, school supplies may be disorganized, and there might be random trash wrappers from all the late night snacking that need to be cleaned up. Regardless, it’s time to tidy that room up! You don’t have to spend hours on end cleaning up your room, but a little more floor space is very beneficial.

I personally love my floor time and am constantly laying down, so having a clean floor is important to me! Remembering to vacuum is so important, because you don’t know what small crumbs may have fallen throughout the week. I know we can all agree that one thing worse than a dirty room is a roach in the dorm. Taking a few minutes to tidy up by vacuuming, wiping down surfaces, and picking up your clothes and clearing your desk can make your room feel so much more clean and comfortable.

Do your laundry

Laundry may not be the most exciting task, but it can definitely save you from a Monday morning “I have nothing to wear” panic. No one wants to smell; I know that’s one of my worst fears. Washing my clothes, towels, and bedding so everything smells good for the week is one of the best feelings. There’s something about getting out of the shower, putting on some lotion, and then remembering that your sheets are freshly washed. There can’t be any better part of a Sunday than that!

While my laundry is going, I like to get started on a few other things. This could be doing my homework, going to the gym, or just scrolling on my phone until I need to change my clothes from the washer to the dryer. Laundry can definitely take some time, so instead of waiting and doing nothing, use that pocket of time to do whatever needs to be done. By the end of the day, you’ll hopefully have fresh sheets, clean clothes, and one extra thing checked off of your to-do list!

Get your homework done

I am well aware that homework is the last thing that anyone wants to do on a Sunday. But in the end, getting your homework done can make the rest of your week a little less stressful. Instead of that immediate panic on Monday morning realizing that you had an assignment due in your first class, take the time on Sunday to look through your assignment list and get caught up on everything you need to do for the week!

I use the app Notion and have created an assignment tracker. It’s almost like a spreadsheet where I have toggled it to where I can see which assignments are due next. But even if you don’t finish everything on Sunday, getting a head start on the next week’s homework assignment can make you sleep a lot better that night, knowing that you did as best as you can to make that next week a bit lighter. I know that I go to bed and sleep so much better knowing that I don’t have a load of homework waiting for me when I wake up

Plan out your week

Mondays always roll around quicker than you think. So why not figure out what the next week will be like? Check your schedule, see what homework assignments need to get done, and make a list of anything important that needs to be finished. I like to put a sticky note on my laptop and check things off as I go! Sticky notes are truly getting me through my junior year so far.

You don’t need to plan out everything, that’s just a bit tedious. But just having an idea of what’s to come can make that dreadful Monday morning pass with ease. I also check on Sunday what days I will be volunteering at the local animal shelter. That makes doing my work and getting assignments done easier and a lot less rushed when I know how my week will go!

Get ready for monday

Once everything is all done, get yourself ready for the next morning. Pack your backpack, charge your laptop and phone, fill up a water bottle, and make sure that everything is all in order for your first class. I can say first hand that there is nothing worse than getting to your first class and realizing that you forgot something. Instead, take five minutes to get everything together and packed up so that your morning is a lot less stressful.

In the end, your Sunday reset doesn’t have to be perfect. I’ve been doing this for three years, and mine still isn’t 100%. But it’s always the thought that counts! You don’t need to deep clean your entire room, or buy a brand new planner, or even rush to do all of your homework assignments. Just take a moment to appreciate what you’re doing is going to get you a little further the next morning. At the end of the day, the goal is to make the Monday morning we all hate a little less dreadful and to give yourself a fresh start to a new week!