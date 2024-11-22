Staying Productive During the Holidays (Without Losing Your Mind)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CNU chapter.

The holiday season is quickly approaching, which means its time to unwind, celebrate, and indulge in all things festive…while also pushing through final exams, assignments, and end of the semester deadlines. Balancing these two can feel like a major juggling act, especially with the added pressure of family gatherings, social events, and all those holiday treats and events. They key to surviving this season without losing your mind is staying productive without missing out on the joy of the season. Here’s how to maintain that delicate balance:

1. Create a Flexible study scehdule around your holiday plans

You might have visions of sipping a warm drink by the fire, but there’s still work to be done. The first step to staying productive during this time is to plan ahead. Take a look at your holiday calendar, from family dinner to travel plans, and block out time for both fun and school. Rather just making a generic To-Do List, schedule your study sessions during your “off” time, like using your free half of the week to tackle the heavy lifting of assignments and saving the weekends for simple assignment revisions and all the holiday socializing. Make sure to leave some room for spontaneity, so you can enjoy any last minute holiday moments without stressing over unfinished assignments waiting for you at home.

2. Utilize your breaks wisely

If you’re lucky, you might find yourself with pockets of free time, but these moments can be tempting to waste away, which is what we’re avoiding! Instead of mindlessly scrolling through social media, use those short breaks to knock out some random small tasks. Anything from organizing your notes, reviewing flashcards, or answering a few emails. These focused 15-20 minute intervals are great for getting a little work done while still allowing yourself to recharge. Try using the Pomodoro Technique (work for 25 minutes, then take a 5-minute break) to keep your mind sharp and efficient.

3. Set realistic goals and priortize

Between wrapping presents, attending parties, and checking off everything on your academic to do list, you might be tempted to take on more than you can handle and overcommit yourself. The key here to managing it all is to set realistic goals for yourself and focus on your prioritization. Start by identifying your most urgent tasks, organizing them, and giving them the attention needed. Once you’ve tackled the most important things, make sure to allow yourself time to relax and enjoy the season. You’ll feel more accomplished and less frazzled.

4. Be kind to yourself

The holidays are meant to be a time of joy, not added stress. If things don’t go as you planned or you miss a study session, try not to beat yourself over it. Life gets busy, and its okay to occasionally put your academic work aside to enjoy time with friends and family. Acknowledge when you need a break, and give yourself the permission to step away from the craziness when its feeling like too much. Remember, it’s all about balance. Through managing your time effectively, staying organized, and being kind to yourself, you can be both productive and enjoy the magic of the holiday season.

By striking the right balance between productivity and relaxation, you can navigate the holiday season with ease, accomplishing your academic goals while still embracing the joy and festivities that make this time of year so special.