Girlboss Movies to Boost Your Motivation for School

Regretfully, the relaxed beachy summer vibes have dissipated to make room for the hyper-focused back-to-school time. It is often times grueling to make the drastic switch between rest and springing into loads of homework in August. No need to stress, as garnering inspiration from media around you can help gather your foggy mind in the mood for learning and hustling. By scouring the internet, I have gathered all female-focused/led movies for varying college majors to boost their academic motivation and energy. Start the semester out strong by channeling these movie girlbosses’ work ethic!

for the business majors

The Intern (2015)

“You should feel nothing but great about what you’ve done, and I’d hate to see you let anyone take that away from you.”

Normalize women being in CEO positions! The main character, the creator of an online fashion business played by queen Anne Hathaway, is a no nonsense, neat and tidy, and passionate workaholic. We, as amateur students, can learn some valuable industry lessons from this business woman on how to operate in a budding corporate or startup setting. This heartwarming film also touches on how to navigate the precious work-and-life balance, emphasizing the pitfalls of overworking to the sacrifice of mental health and important relationships. Act like a classy CEO this academic semester by channeling this movie’s teaching of hustling a work schedule and valuing friendship time.

Another like this: Joy (2015)

For the writing/english majors

Little Women (2019 version)

“Writing doesn’t confer importance, it reflects it…” “I disagree, I think writing things is what makes them important.”

No one has the headstrong will and limitless ambition quite like Jo March in the history of scholars. In the strict era of the nineteenth century where working successful women were seen as scandalous or ‘manly’, Jo pursues her childhood dream of becoming a published writer by creating a novella based upon her sister’s wild tales of growing up. Jo is the epitome of tenacity and dedication to a dream, making it a reality with sleepless nights of re-writing, editing, and proofreading. For inspiration during a heavy writer’s block on a crucial upcoming essay, watch how Jo rides the rollercoaster highs (like publishing her pieces formally) and lows (feeling like her work is useless) of being a writer in a male dominated society.

Another like this: Pride and Prejudice (2005 version)

for the pre-law majors

Legally Blonde (2001)

“You got into Harvard Law?” “What, like it’s hard?”

You knew this one was coming, didn’t you? Elle Woods is the epitome of a university study inspiration icon, as she had to experience the harsh transformation of becoming an academic weapon herself! Hitting the law books while simultaneously hitting the gym, observing Elle’s stone hard dedication to slaying the Ivy League and fashion scene will truly get your school-oriented stimuli in motion. Whether it is prepping your custom planner, organizing your first week of school outfits, or creating a rigorous study routine, Legally Blonde is the girlboss inspiration film for your Fall semester.

Another like this: Erin Brockavich (2000)

for the fashion majors

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

“Let me know when your whole life goes up in smoke. Means it’s time for a promotion.”

I know it is essentially the adverse message that the filmmakers want viewers to draw from the plot, but nothing quite slaps my lazy psyche back into “achiever mode” as Miranda Priestley‘s judgmental face. For all my overachiever girlies who survive off of academic validation from professors, this movie is the fashion world equivalent to impressing a 70 year old astonishingly accredited tenure department head. The whirlwind lifestyle of the clothing industry is not built for the weak, and neither are fashion majors who routinely tolerate ignorant comments like “How are you going to make any money?”… by transcending barriers with their creativity, duh!

Another like this: 13 Going on 30 (2004)