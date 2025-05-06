Connection: The Importance of Keeping in Contact During Summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CNU chapter.

College is an interesting time. You go through so many life changes without really knowing how to handle it. But the thing that helps the most through these everchanging and stressful times are the people that we meet along the way. I cannot tell you how many times I’ve felt better after ranting to my friends after having a crappy day. These people I would’ve never met if I had not come to college.

During college, you’re around each other all the time without (nearly) any breaks. You eat together, study together, and sometimes, if you’re friends with your roommates, you even live and sleep together. All of it is so immersive and close-knit. You form such close and connected bonds with each other. The proximity helps keep the friendship alive and thriving, but what happens after finals are over and we all go home for the summer?

Once you pack up and leave for college, you may feel a distance from the people you’ve met. Your friends might not live anywhere near you and that can be stressful. You may feel like when you get back to college, the distance will remain and the friendship will crumble. I’m not trying to scare, but it is good to start thinking about ways to keep in touch so you can retain that strong bond until you get back!

One way is to make sure you get their numbers and contact information so you can text, call, or Facetime. It is important to reach out every once in a while and see how your friends are doing. This will show that you care about them and that you want to keep this connection strong.

Another is to follow up with them on social media. Social media is a great way to see what everyone is doing during the summer. Commenting on posts and stories are a great way to show interest and to let them know you are still apart of their life even from miles and miles away. Also, social media has fun videos and posts to share with the people around you. Sending a funny video is never a crime, and sometimes can brighten a person’s day. It will also let them know that you are thinking about them, which will allow your friendship to blossom even more over the summer.

You can also reach out to them and see if they would like to meet in person over the summer. Even if they do live far away, one trip to them could mean a lot in terms of the friendship. You’re sending the message that you want to see them and to hangout with them even when not in the college context. This envelops them into your life even further and lets them know you would like a greater connection. Seeing them outside of college will definitely help them feel like a true friend and that your friendship goes deeper than just “college friends” or “roommates”.

Breanna Coon / Her Campus

Keeping in contact over the summer is super important. You don’t want to develop these deep connections with friends at college then totally forget about them over the summer. Forgetting about them and not keeping up with your friends sends the message that you’re only friends at college and nothing more. But if you reach out to them and further the friendship outside of college, it opens so many doors!

Be open and give yourself opportunities to reach out to others after this school year ends. Keep the connections that you’ve started at college. Because like everyone always says, these are the friendships that last a lifetime. And we want the quality to be just as good as quantity!