Task Setting & Organizing

Isabella Taylor

From showering to attending an interview, sometimes it’s hard to remember when to get stuff done. Most of the time, if I’m not actively doing an assignment or goal I’ve set for myself, I’m setting a new one. I love to keep myself organized, especially with what I need to get done, so I’ve compiled a couple of ways that I like to get organized with my goals!

No. One Google Calendar

I absolutely love setting up my calendar every semester, especially now that I’m in college and I set my own schedule. I simply pull up Google Calendar on one tab and IROAR on the other, and I fill out every class time with corresponding colors (math is always red!).

To take it a step further, I like to go into my course syllabi and fill in all the exam and test dates for each class as well. Sometimes, I even prepare my club meetings and weekend trips as well. It’s completely up to you on how you manage your calendar, but a properly organized, color-coded and effective calendar sets up your entire day right.

I recommend reading Eb Gargano’s article on utilizing Google Calendar. It gave me some inspiration for how I’m going to maximize my calendar next semester even further.

No. Two Weekly Planner

This one may seem redundant, especially since I’ve already got a maxed-out Google Calendar, but I also like to fill in my physical planner before the start of each week. I write down pretty much the same things as in my Google Calendar, but I also add specific homework assignments, study plans, and slots for daily To-Do lists.

The act of writing something down can help lock it in to your memory, especially if you’ve already typed it into your Google Calendar once.

I do this every Sunday (when I remember), and I highly recommend picking the same day and time so it becomes a weekly habit! I love planning in my physical planner, especially since I’ve got a Happy Planner! I really appreciate the customizability of Happy Planners, and I would really suggest checking them out.

No. Three Reminders

This one is specifically for iPhone users, but I enjoy using the iPhone Reminders app to its full potential daily. I have a widget set up on my home screen that displays up to 4 (you can scroll) reminders at a time, and you can easily check them off as you go about finishing them.

Since I’m gonna be on my phone anyway, I like to have something I can’t miss right when I enter the password. This way, at least I remember what I’m supposed to be doing before I start scrolling on reels.

I hope all of these tips help you get your goals in order and start knocking them out!