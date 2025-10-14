Spooky Season Movies: Worth the Watch?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Clemson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lauren Roberts

It’s finally October, which means that spooky season is upon us. It seems as though everyone associates Halloween with being scared senseless by characters in a movie. Me personally? I like to enjoy the movies I watch. So here are five must-watch Halloween movies to get you in the spooky spirit, and a few to skip unless you really have the time.

Must Watch

No. One Beetlejuice

Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder bring Betelgeuse and Lydia Deets to life in this 1988 comedy horror. A lingering supernatural presence attempts to drive a new family out of a seemingly normal Connecticut home, and driving the force is Betelgeuse. The comedy in this movie mostly comes from the portrayal of the afterlife, which Betelgeuse desperately wants to escape. This movie is a classic anytime of the year, but especially around Halloween.

No. Two Hocus Pocus

A movie meant for all ages, Hocus Pocus captures Halloween’s spooky, playful spirit without all of the jump scares that come from horror movies. On Halloween night, the Sanderson sisters (Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Bette Midler) are accidentally resurrected by Max (Omri Katz) after 300 years trapped in a spell book. This movie is a must-watch during October to ensure you feel Halloween all around you.

No. Three Coraline

Though Coraline was never a favorite of mine as a kid, I’ve come to appreciate the unique Tim Burton-like animation style that Coraline possesses. When Coraline moves into her new home with her parents, she discovers a parallel universe behind a secret door. The Other World seemed perfect to her initially, with parents who actually seemed to care about her in this dimension. However, she realizes that the Other World, led by the Other Mother, is not what it seems. Though it isn’t as Halloween-focused as the other movies in this list, it’s become a staple of the spooky season.

No. Four Ghostbusters

“Who you gonna call?” This tag turned Ghostbusters into a classic through the generations. Though Ghostbusters was released in 1984, the special effects still hold up well in 2025. Peter (Bill Murray), Ray (Dan Aykroyd) and Egon (Harold Ramis) start a ghost-catching business armed with nothing but proton packs and a dream. They must save New York from a supernatural disaster with the help of a few friends along the way. This movie is a true pop culture staple, triggering decades of spin-offs, video games, Halloween costumes and merchandise.

No. Five The Nightmare Before Christmas

Closing it out with The Nightmare Before Christmas, arguably the best Halloween movie to date. Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, begins to grow tired of the same routine year after year. He stumbles upon Christmas Town and is intrigued by the bright lights and joy that live there. Jack overtakes Christmas and brings his version of holiday magic to the world. As always, things don’t go to plan, and we watch the chaos unfold as Halloween and Christmas begin to collide. This film, based on Tim Burton’s poem, possesses memorable music and a blend of Halloween and Christmas that makes it suitable for two holidays of the year.

Skips

No. One Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

The highly anticipated 2024 sequel to Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, was unfortunately a major letdown. While we saw the reprisal of nearly all original cast roles, the plot quickly became disjointed and rushed. Problems arise and are resolved within minutes, which leaves little room for development. We start with Lydia Deets, now hosting her own TV show, communicating with spirits, and her strained relationship with her daughter, Astrid (Jenna Ortega). Betelgeuse returns with his chaotic energy, once again scheming to seduce Lydia for his own selfish reasons. Despite the nostalgia factor, the movie is jarring with both pacing and the ending, with Astrid having a baby Betelgeuse, which was incredibly off-putting for many.

No. Two House of the Dead

With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 3%, this movie is very low on the list of must-watch films during Halloween. Based on the 1997 video game, the film is often critiqued for bad acting, cheesy dialogue and uninspired effects. A group of friends, led by Simon (Tyron Leitso) and Greg (Will Sanderson), set out to attend a party on an island. When they arrive, all of the people at the party have been killed by zombies, and the group must try to fight for safety themselves.

Hopefully, this list has given you some ideas for Halloween-inspired movie nights this season. Whether you watch hits or misses, your movie night is sure to be a treat.