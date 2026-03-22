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Clemson | Culture

Should You Put “Organ Donor” On Your License?

Isabella Taylor Student Contributor, Clemson University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Clemson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Isabella Taylor

Recently, I’ve become interested in a couple of conspiracies surrounding people who have “organ donor” on their ID. I don’t know how much you’ve been on Instagram Reels, but there’s always some sort of reel where someone removes, or doesn’t put “organ donor” on their license, because of the fear that doctors will treat them differently. 

To understand what I’m talking about, here’s a great definition of what the UDDA (The Uniform Determination of Death Act, passed in 1981) declared as “brain dead.” This declaration is what legally separates you from giving your organs to those in need or not. Kathrrine Pitcher sums it up really well in her article I removed myself from the organ donor registry… here’s why.”

“A person with zero brain function as defined by the UDDA cannot take a single breath on her own, and her heart can only beat from 48 hours up to 1 week with the help of a ventilator. She cannot regulate her own body temperature, and her kidneys and digestive organs will stop working after about a week.”

This condition, which seems like a no-brainer (pun intended) to give away your organs, is not the issue. Katherine later notes that multiple cases have been documented that show previously “brain-dead” patients living for almost a year or more. This could be an extremely small statistic, and the information online is difficult to decipher. I wasn’t able to pin down a percentage of those pronounced “brain dead” who then recovered.

On the other hand, the Mayo Clinic urges most to become an organ donor, and provides a couple of refuting points against some common myths, including the information from Katherine regarding the doctor’s rushing your organs prematurely. If you’re interested in this information, I would read their article about organ donation.

If you’re worried about these factors when deciding whether to place that red heart on your driver’s license, I would urge you to consider doing some research on your own or just designate someone to make the decision for you (after going through your opinion at length). You can then remove the red heart without the worry that your organs won’t go to help those in need if you are truly unsaveable.

Isabella Taylor

Clemson '29

Isabella Taylor is an undergraduate working towards her B.S. in Economics with a Political and Legal Theory Minor at Clemson University. She is a Lyceum Scholar and a member of the CUBS Living Learning Community at Clemson. Isabella's mother owns a lavender farm in Lenoir, NC that Isabella works on seasonally, so the idea of hard work is nothing new to her.

Isabella's late father was a decorated Captain in the US Air Force, and his unfortunate passing in 2012 has given her a strong desire to uplift those around facing similar hardships. She is also the middle of five daughters, all of which have always created a strong female network for her throughout her life. Without her younger sister, Olivia, Isabella wouldn't have made it as far as she has.

Isabella loves reading, especially books by Jane Austen and Sarah J. Maas. She is also an avid writer and lover of creative non-fiction, having developed this affection through reading her mother's many published personal memoirs. If not writing or reading, Isabella can be found studying at the library with friends, preferably with a PSL (Pumpkin Spice Latte) on her desk.