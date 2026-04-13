Scrapbooking Part 2: Assembly

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Clemson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Isabella Taylor

If you haven’t already, go and read my first part to this scrapbooking series–it details all of the materials you’ll need to really get started. Scrapbooking is a really valuable practice to preserve your memories, especially since the world is quickly moving away from anything not digital.

Would you rather your future children scroll through your photos in your old Snapchat account, or would you rather they have something beautifully hand-made to pass down for generations? Scrapbooking is exactly that, and the way you arrange it all together really makes a difference to how the photos impact whoever is flipping through the pages.

In my experience, I’ve always seen two or three photos per page, and they are usually on opposite sides of the space.

Once you have a layout that you like, you can go ahead and paste the photos with the Elmer’s glue or Mod Podge. You could also keep them unglued until you have your decorations planned out, so that you can change them around until the last second.

Regardless, once you have your photos picked and they somewhat go together, and they’re on the page, you can go ahead and decorate the page. I would recommend some glitter, stickers in the corners of the photos, and some words depicting what the images are and what their dates are.

Each page should have some sort of theme that brings all the photos together, like a certain corresponding color or place each image was taken in. You should try to flow the pictures chronologically across the pages, such that you open the scrapbook on the first date in the time frame, and end the scrapbook on the last date. That way, whoever is reading won’t have too hard of a time placing all the images on a timeline in their head.

Once you’ve got a layout you like, go through the entire thing and come up with some sort of defining topic. Whether it be a trip, a semester of college, or some sort of person with you, make sure you can define a title that includes all of the photos.

Somehow paste your title on the front of the scrapbook, either with glue or tape, and you’re good to go! Some of Michael’s scrapbooks even have front photo slots you can use.