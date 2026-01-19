Public Speaking: Shifting Our Focus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Clemson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Isabella Taylor

This week, I had the pleasure of interviewing CJ Brewer, a professor in the Department of Communications at Clemson University. Before CJ’s class—mind you, I’ve only attended two of his classes at this point—I had never thought of public speaking very much. Not only was it out of my mind, but it felt like common sense to me, so I never really dwelled on it. However, upon listening to CJ speak about public speaking in social media, everyday use, and the role of it in communication in general, I realized that I had it all wrong.

My view on public speaking was mostly shaped by debates and sibling drama. I never really thought of it as a means for truly persuasive communication, only for spreading your point across a multitude of people. Nevertheless, my opinions have completely changed to inculcate public speaking in a constructive way—the way CJ Brewer teaches it.

Between two people, a conversation can change from perfectly civil to throwing chairs across the room very quickly. For example, in a US political debate, it is customary to quickly defame your opponent and gain the high ground to increase your following. While this is public speaking, it’s nothing worthwhile, and as CJ Brewer notes, the “limited time” doesn’t allow anyone to represent themselves soundly.

Another key point CJ stressed was the difference between a conversation for persuasion and one aimed at locating a common ground. No matter what the polarization of your views is, you should prepare to lead with an open mind and retain the “humanity,” as CJ puts it, in public speaking.

One of my best friends has a completely different opinion from mine on politics, but I don’t let that come between us. CJ Brewer agrees that politics shouldn’t have as strong a divide as they do and that there should be a wider middle ground, as there should be in public speaking as well.

In my opinion, for women, there’s a bit of a stigma on public speaking. From our higher vocal pitch to our body language, there’s a difference when we speak compared to a man. CJ recommends that all women—and just as a general rule for everyone—speak up for themselves, especially in times when they are the smallest voice.

Public speaking is a powerful tool in life, and it should be wielded knowledgeably and ethically. If you want to know more about public speaking from an academic standpoint, I would highly recommend taking CJ Brewer’s COMM 2500 here at Clemson University.

