Our Tips For Success For Class Registration 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Clemson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Anastasia Rozakos

It’s that time of year again, and you know what that means. Class registration is just around the corner. No matter if you are a freshman or senior, registering for classes always feels like a nightmare. But never fear, with our tried and true tricks, your registration will be a breeze.

Well— kind of.

No. One Make a Plan Ahead

I am sure you’ve heard this tip a million times, but it is supremely helpful. One of the best things you can do when registering for classes is to make your schedule ahead of time. In fact, Clemson allows you to make two potential schedules. My biggest piece of advice is to create two potential schedules with completely different classes. That way, when one of your classes is inevitably full you have a backup. It may seem basic, but utilizing the plan ahead tool is essential if you want an easy registration.

No. Two Do Your Research

This may surprise you, but some of the best classes are hiding right under your nose. So, take some time to get to know what classes are being offered in the upcoming semester. I like to look through Degree Works and see all the classes that could fulfil my degree requirements. Some of them are completely irrelevant to me, but others end up being my new favorite class. Make sure you know all of your options as you go into fall registration.

No. Three Take a Deep Breath

No matter how many times you’ve done it, class registration can feel completely overwhelming. Remember to take a deep breath as you’re signing up for classes. I know it can be scary when none of your classes go through, but I promise it is not the end of the world. You will get the classes you need, it may just take a little extra time.

Bonus Check for Changes

Though it may seem easy to throw in the towel once your registration time is over, don’t. Some of the best times to fix your schedule are right before classes begin. Everyone is shifting their schedule and making last minute changes at the start of a new semester. Class spots will suddenly appear as people drop out of courses to switch into new ones. This gives you the perfect chance to snag a spot in a previously full class.

Keep these tips in mind as you begin the registration process this semester. It may be overwhelming, but we know that you have this in the bag. Besides, we are all going through this together. Good luck with class registration— even though you don’t need it!