Ice Storm: Ideas To Pass The Time

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Clemson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Isabella Taylor

Whew! It’s getting way too cold in South Carolina, and there’s an upcoming ice storm on its way. Most of the stores and super centers are completely ransacked by now, and everyone is storing some water just in case the pipes freeze. Here are some ideas to keep you and your friends busy, just in case you’re stuck on a college campus this freezing weekend.

No. One Board Games

It seems obvious, but even if you don’t have any board games in your dorm, you can totally make something up! Not only can you learn a seemingly infinite amount of card games with a deck, but you could draw up a Candy Land board in seconds on a sheet of paper!

Of course, if you don’t run out of power, and your phones still have battery life, there isn’t much of a reason to break out the paper and crayons, but it might be fun if you start getting a little stir crazy from being cooped up against the cold.

Here’s a link to an article by Gabriella Rees from TCNJ’s Her Campus that depicts some of my favorite board games, just in case you can get to the store before we’re completely iced in!

No. Two Hair Cuts

It might seem like a terrible idea, but if you have power and someone who vaguely knows how to follow a YouTube tutorial, what better way to spend your free time than by freshening up your ends? Better yet, maybe a completely different style could emerge from the ice!

If you want to check out some quick and easy tutorials, I recommend watching anything by Brad Mondo. He’s a professional stylist, and his tutorials are easy to digest. I would recommend something small, like trimming your curtain bangs or simply touching up your split ends.

If you don’t have any power, you can still sit by a bright window and hold your split ends up to cut them if they reach!

No. Three Cleaning

Obviously, spring cleaning is a ways away, but why not get a head start with all of this recent free time? You could easily vacuum your dorm, but why not wipe down your windows and dust the top of your closet door frame, too?

Since we’re college kids on a budget, here are some cleaning ideas by Marble Grace that you can read through to get some inspiration!

Everyone, stay safe this icy weekend!