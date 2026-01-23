Ice Storm: A Cute Craft Idea To Keep You Busy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Clemson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Isabella Taylor

It’s that time of the year when South Carolina starts acting a little crazy in the weather department. For reference, here is some of the crazy South Carolinian weather history I’m talking about. You can change the date and city with this link from the Almanac.

With the upcoming ice storm, you’ll probably be stuck inside, either in your dorm or at home. Why not get all of your girls together and knock out this cute arts and crafts project in the meantime? This could take 10 minutes, or you could become really artsy and make it take up to an hour or so! It’s completely up to you, but I really think everyone should have a couple of DIY crafts hanging around their room/dorm.

Not everyone has a Polaroid camera lying around, and if you’re like me, you’d rather turn something into an excuse to break out the markers and tape anyway. For this project, you’ll need the following:

Paper–white, construction, sticky notes, it doesn’t matter!

Something to write with–markers, crayons, colored pencils, pens, paint, anything!

Scissors, or the fold/tear paper method

Some friends, or a good Pinterest Board

Before you get started with the DIY, you’ll want to go ahead and gather all of these things and start thinking of some ideas for what you want to make. Whether you have a ton of girlfriends with you, or a Pinterest Board full of pretty pictures, anything you can draw goes!

Once you have an idea of what you want on your Polaroid, cut out a small rectangle from a white or light colored piece of paper. It can be any size, but if you want to stay accurate to a Polaroid, I recommend about 3.5 in. to 4.25 in. for the best results. With this rectangle, you can draw a square about 3.1 in. wide towards the top–with the rectangle flipped vertically. Repeat this on the back as well, with the same orientation.

On one side, draw a cute picture, or print out a black and white photo and cut it to size. Decorate the edges of the square with cute designs, such as vines or flowers. Once you’re happy with it, color the square on the back completely black, and you’re done! You could always cover it with tape to give the paper a glossy finish, or you could leave it as is.

Once the ice storm passes, I highly recommend getting a Polaroid camera to take pictures of all your friends so you can have physical memorabilia from college. There’s nothing worse than showing your future kids (or friends) your Snapchat camera roll to reminisce on the “glory days.”

Stay safe during the ice storm from Her Campus Clemson!