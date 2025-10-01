Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
How to Survive Midterms (Without Losing Your Mind) 

Emma Sandlin Student Contributor, Clemson University
Ah, midterms, that magical time of the semester when energy drinks replace water, R.M. Cooper Library becomes your second home and your Google Calendar looks like a game of Tetris. It feels like it will never end, but trust me, you will survive. Here are some of my tried-and-true ways to get through midterms week. 

No. One Make a Game Plan 

Don’t just wing midterms; write out every exam, paper and project deadline, then prioritize what needs to be done first. Breaking big tasks into smaller steps can help make everything less overwhelming. Bonus points if you color-code your calendar, for me, aesthetics = motivation. 

No. Two Find Your Favorite Study Spot

Some people swear by the library, others need a cozy coffee shop and some of us do our best work in bed. Wherever it is, pick a spot where you can actually focus and stick to it.

No. Three Fuel Your Body (Not Just With Caffeine)

Yes, coffee and energy drinks are essential, but so are water and food. Don’t rely on Cooper Library’s pod market and vending machines; grab some granola bars, fruit or anything with protein to keep your brain going. 

No. Four Move a little 

You don’t have to hit the gym for hours, but a quick walk, stretch or dance break will wake you up and help clear your mind. It can be a reset between study sessions. 

No. Five Romanticize Your Study Sessions 

For me, small changes make a big difference, so light a candle, make a cute coffee or put on a study playlist. If you can trick your brain into enjoying the moment, the work feels less like torture. 

No. Six Don’t Underestimate the Power of Rest 

Pulling all-nighters might feel like the best choice, but sleep is when your brain actually processes and stores information. According to News in Health “When you learn something new, the best way to remember it is to sleep on it,” so skipping rest does not help you remember what you studied. Even short naps can help recharge your brain more than a cup of coffee. Protect your sleep schedule as much as you protect your GPA. 

No. Seven Midterms Don’t Define You 

Getting caught up in the stress is easy, but grades are just one part of the college experience. You’re learning and doing your best, and that is more important than a single exam. 

At the end of the day, midterms are just one part of the college journey, not the whole experience. Make sure to take care of yourself, trust the work you put in and remember that having balance is key. With a bit of planning, rest and maybe a coffee or two, you’ll make it through midterm week stronger, smarter and ready to take on what comes next. You got this!

Clemson '27

