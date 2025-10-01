This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Clemson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Midterms are fast approaching, and to help you prepare, I’ve compiled a list of my favorite study spots around campus. Hopefully, this will make midterms less intimidating and set you on a path of success for the rest of the semester!

No. One

Would this be a list of the best study spots in Clemson if I didn’t include R.M. Cooper Library? I’m sure you’ve heard this before, but R.M. Cooper Library is truly a fantastic place to study. Whether you like a group study session with your friends or a quiet, solitary spot, R.M. Cooper Library is the place for you. It’s the ultimate place to lock in at almost any time, whether you want to study at 2:00 pm or 2:00 am.

No. Two

If you take a quick walk outside R.M. Cooper Library, you will come face-to-face with our next study spot. Now that the Reflection Pond is finished (it only took forever), we can finally study in the peace of nature, or as close as we can get to it during midterms week. In all seriousness, the Reflection Pond is a great place to learn your material and soak up some sun. If you are tired of the fluorescent lights, take your study session out by the pond.

No. Three

For our next study spot, we will take a walk outside campus and head downtown. Downtown Clemson is full of amazing shops and restaurants, but we’re here for something else. What is the lifeblood of a college student? Easy, coffee! Some of the best coffee shops in all of Clemson are downtown, and bonus points, they’re convenient. Coffee shops are a great place to get work done. The ambience is great, and you can reward yourself with a sweet treat once you finish! There are many coffee shops to choose from, so find one that best fits your vibe, and study away.

No. Four

The Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business is an underrated study spot. It is beautiful and filled with natural light. Plus, La Madeleine has study snacks you can get without leaving the building. Among its many different couches and chairs, there are designated study rooms that you can use. Beyond that, empty classrooms are available to students, so take advantage of those free whiteboards and get to work. The Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business will always rank high on my list of study spots.

No. Five

This one is for my on-campus people. If you’re living on campus, you may have noticed that your dorm has some communal lounges. These are often great places to study. Not a lot of people go in there, and they are a stone’s throw from your dorm room. This can be a great option if you need to get out of your room, but you don’t necessarily want to leave your building. Plus, most of these lounges have big windows with fabulous views, so take advantage of these cozy rooms.

Hopefully, this list helps you find your ultimate study spot. Midterms are stressful, but being prepared can make this time much less complicated. Taking the time to find your best study spots can help ensure you succeed this semester. Good luck with your exams, and as always, Her Campus is cheering you on!