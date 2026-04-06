How To “Reserve” A Study Room

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Clemson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Isabella Taylor

Now, this article is pretty much restricted to Clemson students, and most of my experience with study rooms has been the ones in Douthit, since I live up here. However, the study rooms all across campus can be tricky, and coming from someone who has studied in a lot of them, it can be hard to find the right one.

I’ve literally woken up to people having passed out in the study room right outside of my dorm from the night before, whether it be from studying or doing who knows what. Here are a couple of “tips” on how to make sure your study room, or your study room materials don’t get stolen, and how to get the right room!

No. One Don’t Leave For Long

Coming from personal experience, if you leave your study room for more than an hour at a time, then chances are people are going to take it, whether your stuff is in it or not. I mean, come on, you’ve literally been gone for an hour??

When I left my study room for over an hour, I had truly just completely forgotten about leaving my stuff in it, and I hadn’t meant to hold it up in the first place. A couple of people were in it nonetheless, sitting with my lunch and book bag.

No. Two Book Or Don’t Book The Right Room

Now, for some study rooms, like Douthit and most of the common spaces in Daniel Hall, you can’t reserve a space. While this is good in the fact that you don’t have to fight for times, the common space might be completely full whenever you get there. For these places, I would recommend either getting to the room earlier or later than most people, like anytime before 10 AM or anytime after 5 PM.

For places that require booking rooms, like the library or the ASC, I would recommend different things for each. For the library, the rooms book up extremely fast–it’s a hot commodity! But for the ASC, rooms book up slow, and most of the time rooms stay open. Both the library and the ASC open at 7 AM, so you can get there nice and early.

Also, I have had some trouble with the ASC in the past, specifically with booking and signing in to the room. I wasn’t able to sign in one time, and the booking forfeited my reserved time, so I would really figure out how to do that beforehand.

Wherever you book, and whichever room you need, don’t worry too much about location, timing, etc. Just try to find a good spot to get some work done. Clemson campus is so beautiful anyway, so you can always find somewhere nice to sit outside if the rooms are all full!