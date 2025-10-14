Five (Cheap) Halloween Costumes!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Clemson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is just around the corner, and this year the spooky holiday falls on a Friday! I know I love to dress up for the night, especially with all of my friends. This year will be my first Halloween at Clemson University, and I’m excited to make some unforgettable memories! Whether you plan to hang out with friends or party hop all night, here are some great, cheap Halloween costume ideas for big groups and solo acts.

No. One Mummy

Not only is it a classic, but wrapping toilet paper, paper towel strips or even gauze around yourself is one of the cheapest options out there! You could easily make this a group costume, but the solo mummy never gets old. I would recommend some strong eye makeup with it. If you

want some inspiration, check out these looks from Her Campus.

No. Two Angel

Another classic, but an angel is fairly cheap to pull off as well! Simply wear a cute white dress, get some cardboard and cut out some cute, small wings! For a halo, I’ve found it’s best to stick to buying one or skipping it entirely– the wings should be a dead giveaway, if you’re an angel! This cute but simple wing design from Lavoretti Creativi can easily be printed out on campus. All you need to do is glue the template onto some scrap cardboard and cut it out! Since the paper’s white

already, there’s no need for painting.

No. Three Vampire

The Twilight Books may not be recent, but that doesn’t mean vampires are out of season this Halloween! You can either go bloody and scary, or take a more chic approach to the ancient blood suckers. I would recommend a short black dress, some sort of lacy black shawl to drape across your shoulders, tall black boots or heels, another big eye makeup look and potentially some fake fangs to really sell it! If you were to go as a group, add some fake blood to your friends, and you guys will be ready to take campus by storm!

No. Four Pumpkin

Fall is in the air! This one is for my ladies who are very comfortable navigating some face paint. If you have some orange lying around, this could be a free costume. At Clemson University, we all know there are plenty of free orange clothing handouts. To achieve a recognizable pumpkin look, I recommend following a tutorial online, such as this one from Sophie Hannah on YouTube. Plus, if your friends join, you could all be a pumpkin patch!

No. Five Tiger

Go Tigers! I know there will be plenty of orange this Halloween, but why not be orange for a different reason? You could easily become a tiger this October with either some tiger stripe eye makeup or a big cat eye. All you need to do to embody the Clemson University spirit is wear some of that Clemson orange, pick up a cheap pair of tiger ears at the nearest Tiger Sports Shop, and paint some tiger stripes all over!

This Halloween, whether you get out with your friends or stay in with a cozy movie, look cute doing it! Try some of these single and group costumes and make some Halloween memories you’ll never forget! Happy Halloween this year from Her Campus at Clemson University!