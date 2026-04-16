Zootopia 2: Easter Eggs You Missed

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

9 years, 8 months, and 23 days. That is the release date gap between Zootopia and Zootopia 2. Was it worth the wait? Absolutely. Zootopia 2 premiered November 26th, 2025; and if you’re like me, you have already watched it multiple times since that date. Ever since it came out on Disney+, I watch the two movies back-to-back at least once a month. And I think we can all agree that the Zootopia franchise is the best animated franchise to date.

With every viewing of Zootopia 2, I recognize more and more things. When I watch the movie with my friends, they point out more and more references that I had not noticed before. References to other Disney movies, non-Disney movies, real-life scenarios, and even details only a Disney Fanatic would notice.

Ratatouille

As Judy Hopps is chasing Gary De’Snake throughout the Lynxley Manor, they swerve through the kitchen and accidentally knock off the chef hat of a lion chef. “Huh! I knew it!” The chief chef exclaims when a rat is revealed. This rat happens to be exactly copying Remy’s technique by pulling up on the lion’s mane, just like Remy pulled Linguini’s hair up in Ratatouille to aid his cooking. If you are as much of a Disney Fanatic as me, then you also noticed the similar coloring between the chef lion’s mane, and Linguini’s red hair.

Tangled

At this point in the movie, it seems that Gary De’Snake is the antagonist. And what does a protagonist do in the world of Disney? They prevent the antagonist from carrying out their evil plans! Gary De’Snake looks very sinister and intimidating with his eyes lit up from the fire as he whispers to Judy Hopps. Nick Wilde, being the protective partner that he is, slams a frying pan into the back of Gary De’Snake’s head. Getting any flashbacks? Tangled. Similar to in Tangled, a frying pan is used as a weapon to prevent the so-called “antagonist” from accomplishing their evil deeds. Fortunately, Gary De’Snake is fine and is NOT an antagonist, and the movie continues.

Another bonus reference is to the Disney 100th anniversary animated short! During this short, Rapunzel used her handy frying pan to smack the snake from The Jungle Book, just like Nick Wilde used a frying pan on Gary De’Snake.

The Shining

The directors of Zootopia 2, Bryon Howard and Jared Bush, happen to be big fans of Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 horror film: The Shining. With this adoration and the production of a new movie, they had free rein to pay homage to one of their favorite films.

Pawbert Lynxley limps through the snow-covered maze, similar to Jack Torrance’s pursuit of Danny in the snow-covered hedge maze, as seen in The Shining. Both of the characters limp as they travel through the maze, clutching onto their weapon of choice. For Pawbert, gasoline, and for Jack, an axe. However, the setting and the characters’ actions are not the only parts of this reference. The audio used for this scene is reminiscent of the music composed by Michael Giacchino for the hedge scene in The Shining. This striking climax references the terrifying finale both visually and auditorily, giving many audience members the chance to recognize and appreciate the cinematic techniques of the movie.

The Silence of the Lambs

Zootopia ended with Mayor Bellwether finally being caught thanks to Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde‘s creative thinking and partnership skills. Zootopia 2 reveals the same Mayor Bellwether kept in a high-security, clear prison cell. This prison cell replicated the glass enclosure that Hannibal Lecter is in when Clarice Starling first meets Hannibal in the 1991 psychological horror thriller. This scene was originally supposed to be four minutes long and feature verbatim dialogue from The Silence of the Lambs. However, upon review, the directors felt that the extended reference was too dark and too slow for children to understand. Therefore, they shortened it, so it still gave off Hannibal Lecter vibes for the adults to understand, but did not scare off or confuse the children.

Partner Therapy

Partner therapy is a form of psychotherapy that helps resolve conflicts, improve communication, and strengthen partners’ emotional bond. With being a predator and prey, most would assume Nick and Judy should not be partners, but turns out they are the dream team. Until their mission goes sideways… and they get sent to partner therapy. During so, some of their potential issues get brought to light. The importance of including partner therapy in Zootopia 2 references a real-life scenario that many partners go through. Partner therapy is not a made-up fantastical idea, but an actual form of therapy that scientific studies have proven to be effective.

Unit Number 23

As Nick Wilde kicks his door shut after entering his apartment, the camera catches his apartment number: 23. What is so important about the number 23? Well, on October 16th, 1923, the Walt Disney Company was founded. On this day, Walt Disney signed a contract with M.J. Winkler to start the production of the Alice Comedies. The Alice Comedies soon became the first achievement of a place that would be known for its magic.

Shanghai Disneyland’s City of Zootopia

Zootopia Shanghai Disneyland opened on December 20th, 2023. With the premiere of Zootopia 2, many elements were added to the movie to bridge the gap between real-life attractions and the magnificent fictional world of Zootopia. These elements include the Sheep Barber Shop, the Marsh Market, and Zootopia Fitness. These three elements have been present in the park since its opening day. On the other hand, some additions to the park itself since the release of Zootopia 2 include Gary De’Snake sightings, new themed snacks and merchandise, and updates to the Zootopia: Hot Pursuits attraction that incorporate Gazelle’s new hit: “Zoo”.

Zootopia 2 is an animated cinematic masterpiece. It captures the beautiful partnership between Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps. A partnership that they have built on genuine respect, mutual trust, playful banter, and deeper emotional support and connection. Their partnership is the type that dreams are made of; Disney is magical after all, isn’t it? Next time you watch Zootopia 2, make it a game and see if you can spot all of the references I listed in this article. Bonus points if you spot a new reference!