Wicked Collabs Too Good to Miss Out On

With the Wicked: For Good release just around the corner, companies all over have been scrambling to make a profit. If you are a Wicked lover like me or have found yourself listening to the soundtrack on repeat ever since the first movie came out, then I know you are counting down the days until the second one comes to theaters. A great way to show off your love for Glinda the Good and Elphaba is to buy their corresponding colors! Moreover, so many Wicked collabs have already hit stores, so I compiled a list of 10 for you to check out, ranging from cheap to expensive depending on what your wallet permits for! So, make sure to check out these collabs before Wicked: For Good hits theaters on November 21st!

1. General Mills Wicked For Good Cereal

If you have been to the Kroger by University of Cincinnati recently, then I am sure you have spotted this cereal at the end of the aisles. Will you choose the pretty pink Glinda Good Berry? Or go with wicked green Elphaba Caramel Apple?

2. Pillsbury Cookie Dough

Remember those ghost and pumpkin sugar cookies you throw in the oven? Or the Christmas tree ones that you see in December? Well now you can buy Wicked themed ones! Bake these pink crowns and green hats at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 12-14 minutes… and don’t forget to snack on a couple raw pieces of dough while they are in the oven.

3. Wicked: For Good Squishmallows

Is your bed lonely? Do you have a Squishmallow collection to stock up on? Then add Glinda and Elphaba! Available in different sizes, including keychains too, you will have no problem finding the perfect size to fit in your arms or under your head. We all know the comfort a stuffed animal brings, so imagine the comfort of hugging your idols from Wicked.

4. Equate Wicked Sonic Powered Singing Toothbrush

Do you slack off when you brush your teeth and never go for the full two minutes that dentist recommend? Then get this toothbrush and twirl to the lyrics of “Popular” and “Defying Gravity”! There is also a built-in timer so once you get distracted by the music you will be surprised that your two minutes of brushing is already over when the timer goes off.

5. Great Value Mystery Color Macaroni & Cheese

Originally coming to Walmart last year on November 22, the Great Value Mystery Color Macaroni & Cheese has been restocked just in time for the next movie! If you aspire to know who you resonate with more, buy this mystery pink or green macaroni & cheese to find out if Glinda or Elphaba is calling your name! Also delicious for any cheesy lover.

6. Ariana Grande Perfumes

Last year Ariana Grande proved to be the perfect choice for Glinda, and if her perfumes are anywhere as amazing as her singing then these perfumes will also be breathtaking. Elphaba Enchanted includes notes green glow apple, freesia, black plum, moon flower, vanilla caviar, emerald cocoa accord, smoldering oudwood, oak moss, vanilla elixir, and falls into the amber woody fragrance family. Glinda Bubbly Pink includes notes pink sparkle apple, blush nectarine, pink pepper, charming princess tulip, dewy peony, creamy/cedarwood/blond woods, sandalwood, sugared musks, and belongs to the floral gourmand fragrance family. Show your love during Wicked: For Good by smelling like the characters on screen!

7. Wet Brush Wicked

Wet Brushes are your hair’s best friend when it comes to avoiding breakage, maintaining texture, and brushing pain-free. With the flexible bristles that make up the brush, it is fitting for all hair types and when your hair is wet. What better way to brush in style then a brush covered in designs inspired by your favorite Wicked idol! With two Glinda and two Elphaba designs to choose from, or a friendship design if you cannot decide, you will definitely find the brush for you. Each brush also comes with a bonus accessory to add to your hairstyle!

8. Stanley x Wicked

Arriving at Target on October 26th, these eye-catching Stanley’s have been all over TikTok. With the ability to keep your drink cold for hours, these stainless-steel tumblers come in three designs, one featuring the colors of Elphaba, one featuring the colors of Glinda, and a stunning pink covered in iconic Wicked decals. All have beautiful gold accents as well so you can stay hydrated in style! Offered in 20-, 30-, and 40-ounce sizes.

9. Wicked: For Good x Owala

For those like me who prefer a slimmer water bottle rather than a Stanley, Owala now has two new 32-ounce models! An iridescent pink with a g for Glinda, and a glimmering green with an E for Elphaba. At only $39.99, make sure to pick one of these up in stores, especially if your first initial matches with one of the bottles!

10. Funko x Wicked

For any Funko collectors out there, you may recognize the Elphaba and Glinda in Bubble Gown figures from last year. Added this year is the Glinda in Blue Gown figure, featuring Glinda’s new dress in Wicked: For Good. You can find these in stores and on Amazon! And if your backpack has been lacking, then make sure to get Glinda and Elphaba Funko keychains as well.