What’s In My Bag As A Design Student

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As a 3rd-year Graphic Design student here at the University of Cincinnati, I figured there’s no better time to share the essentials that I always have to have with me. Whether I’m on co-op with a design agency or in my 3-hour studio class, there are some key items I just couldn’t live without!

My Favorite Bags

I guess a more accurate title for this would’ve been what’s in my BAGS, plural. When I’m on co-op, working 40-hours a week and commuting to the office, I prefer to use a tote bag, versus when I’m in classes and walking further to separate buildings I use my backpack.

You can’t go wrong with the many backpack options on Amazon, but I really enjoy “work” or “business casual” laptop bags that are meant for computers, are usually sleeker, and have more padding. Since most of my projects are digital, I like the sleeker backpack that fits my larger laptop size.

For internships, I actually found my Coach tote bag at TJ Maxx for over half off what it would normally cost! I really love my smaller Coach handbags, from their quality to design, and I’m glad I ended up finding the larger tote at such a discount. If you’re looking to get a nicer bag for either interning or taking classes, definitely look into sales at “Coach Outlet” versus normal Coach stores, as they run discounts more often and are generally cheaper! This is not to say that any type of luxury bag is needed, but there are plenty of ways to do even that on a budget.

My Laptop

Now, this is really a personal preference (and depending on your major, the laptop recommendations can vary). For Graphic Design, my Apple MacBook Pro runs the necessary programs really well. I work within the Adobe Suite, so think Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop, and I usually switch between apps a lot. Older MacBook models (before the newer M3 chips were integrated) had trouble with running more than 2 of these applications at once, so I’d say splurging on a newer model is definitely worth it.

As an “Apple Ecosystem” girlie, I can’t really give my opinion on any other laptop brand options. I love the ability to transfer docs seamlessly between my iphone, iPad, and laptop. If you’re debating what brand to go with, I’d recommend looking into what your specific program suggests. For Communication Design at the University of Cincinnati, we are told to stick with Apple MacBooks, but it could vary by university!

My Sketchbook

My sketchbook is truly my holy grail, and I never go to class or co-op without it. I once filled up an entire 150-page sketchbook in just one semester interning at a design agency. If you are also a design student, you’ll learn very quickly that even though almost all design work is completely digital, most professors and industry professionals still take notes by hand. Because of this, I always have my sketchbook in-hand during critique or meeting with my manager.

My favorite sketchbook is actually a 2-pack from Amazon for less than $20. I prefer the “dotted” page style, as it’s flexible for sketching and taking notes–sometimes lined notebooks feel restrictive when quickly drawing out ideas. The bound hardcover over a spiral also allows the book to lay flat. Plus, it’s got a pen holder, which is super handy to know I always have a writing utensil with me.

Arguably, the most important part of my sketchbook is the cover full of stickers! I love the personality they add, and especially in the field of design, it’s super important to show! I find most of my stickers in packs on Etsy or at various art and craft fairs. I recently discovered there is a sticker & stationary store right here in Cincinnati, so I’ll have to check that out soon to add to my sticker collection.

My Supplies

I keep the majority of my supplies at my apartment, like my exacto knife, ruler, and cutting matt for larger projects. I also keep a small pencil pouch in my bag that has the basics: pens, sticky notes, push pins, and highlighters. I love these clear sticky notes to be able to write directly over my work without permanently marking it. Highlighters are, of course, handy when taking notes or marking up a project brief, but they are also helpful in adding some slight depth or minimal color when quickly sketching.

Amazon

I thought that pens deserved its own section, and you might think I’m crazy for calling this out specifically, but it is that big of a deal for some! I’ve seen countless articles and even full-length YouTube videos comparing pen specifications. Before coming to college, I strictly used the Papermate Ink Joy gel pens because they flowed smoothly and left such dark-black ink. But, once I started having to quickly write down notes during critique or sketch on-the-go, I found the ink didn’t dry down quickly and left smudge marks. I switched to using the Papermate Profile Ballpoint pens, and the quick-drying ink is perfect. The cheaper price is a major plus too!

Bottom line: having a good functional laptop and something to write with and on is really the base for all great project ideas. From there, it’s just trial and error to figure out what you prefer to use within your own workflow. If you’re also a design student and looking to see what real student work looks like, you can check out my portfolio here. Or if you’re starting your first co-op or internship this summer, read some must-know tips before your first day. Wherever you are in your design journey, wishing you the best of luck!