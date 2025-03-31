Intern 101: Everything You Need to Know For Your Summer Internship or Co-op

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter.

As spring semester nears the end, it becomes that time of year: the dreaded stage of applying for internships. Endless applications and cover letters compounded with the stress of interview preps. Maybe you’ve already secured your dream job, and now you get to think about everything you need to get ready before your start date. While you can’t control the job market, there are still things you can do to ensure you put the best foot forward. Whatever step you’re at in this process, we’ve got you covered. As someone on co-op this semester, let me give you all the tips to make this as seamless as possible.

Where Do I Even Apply For Internships?

It can seem overwhelming to look on LinkedIn to see everyone’s acceptance announcements when you’re still at the early stages. While some majors at UC have a designated portal, like PAL, where you can apply directly for co-ops and internships, that isn’t the case for everyone. UC has even committed to transferring all co-op searches over to Handshake by Fall 2025. Handshake is like LinkedIn focused on college students and internship opportunities. Similarly, you can create a personal profile, scroll a feed of updates, and apply for jobs directly on the app or website. Before applying for anything on Handshake, ensure your profile is up to date and polished with all the details from your resume and a professional picture of yourself! If your industry requires a website or portfolio, set aside some time to update and check your work before publishing.

In addition to those portals, there are a plethora of other websites and apps that can be used for internship-specific job postings. While LinkedIn sponsors post-grad jobs, that is another option of where to find job listings for summer internships. With their “Job Search” feature, you can filter by category or date to find all the jobs you qualify for. However, since LinkedIn is also used for professional, non-internship jobs, it may not always quickly translate to an interview. Regardless, I would recommend applying to any posting that sparks your interest.

Pro Tip: To organize your applications, using a spreadsheet or organization tool like Notion would be helpful. You can mark when applications are due, the date you applied, and the date of any interviews.

Nailing the Interview

You’ve finally heard back from a company, and they want to interview. Either you’re excited and relieved or anxious and stressed out of your mind, and that’s okay! I remember getting an email about setting up an interview, and after the initial surprise, I was totally freaking out. Depending on the company, your interview could be online or in person (mine was in person at their offices). If you’re going in person, make sure you bring a few physical copies of your resumé, as there could be people there that don’t know you. For virtual interviews, make sure you have a space with a good wifi connection where it’ll be quiet so you can focus. If you’re taking the call in a personal space, like your bedroom, make sure you tidy up and even turn on the blurred background. Even little things, like seeing an unmade bed in the background, can leave an impression on interviewers, and you want to do everything in your power to make sure it’s a good one!

To prepare for your interview, you’ll want to prepare things to say ahead of time. Many companies ask similar questions, so it can be helpful to practice all of the standard ones so you have a good idea of what to say. Here are some examples that could be applied to various industries:

Tell me about yourself (Think of this as an elevator pitch: Introduce yourself, your major & accomplishments, and why you’d be a good fit.)

What’s your greatest strength/weakness?

How do you handle stress?

What’s your greatest achievement?

Tell me about a time you faced a challenge and how you overcame it.

Why do you want to work at our company?

What are you interested in outside of work (Sometimes people will want to hear about non-professional/academic topics, so don’t be afraid to talk about your personal interests!)

Virtual or in-person, you need to be looking your best: clean, polished, and professional. If it’s virtual, luckily you only have to worry about the top-half, though that doesn’t mean you should be wearing your fuzzy pajama bottoms. If you’re going to their office, make sure you have a nice looking outfit, and you should be taking no inspiration from the “Office Siren” trend! A matching blazer and trousers with a plain top underneath is always a safe bet, as long as it’s clean and wrinkle-free. I would avoid wearing anything short, like a skirt, jeans, or anything that comes across as too casual. Even if the company doesn’t follow a business professional dress code, you should be dressing your best for your first time meeting them.

Unsplash

As stressful and anxiety-inducing as interviews can be, they’re a chance for both parties to learn more. This interview also is a chance for you to learn more about them, so make sure you come prepared with questions about the company and the people interviewing you. You could ask about the company culture, responsibilities of an intern, or the interviewer’s favorite project. Show them that you’re interested and engaged, and they will love to tell you more. Just remember, you’ve got this. They reached out to interview you for a reason: They want to learn more about you!

Pro Tip: Send a thank you email within 24 hours of your interview to all people who you met and spoke with (usually you can find their email in the previous emails or meeting invite). A simple “thank you” goes a long way to show your appreciation for their time and interest in their company.

You Got an Offer, What Next?

First things first, congrats!! You should be celebrating this great news. Whether or not this is your “dream job,” any internship is a good internship and you’ll learn so much. For the College of DAAP at UC, we’re told to reply to offers within 2-3 business days and unless we have multiple offers, we’re strongly discouraged from declining anything since the market is so competitive and saturated right now. Once you’ve replied back with a signed offer letter, you’re set!

Now comes the waiting. Just because you’ve locked in an internship for the summer doesn’t mean you can ignore your academic responsibilities. The semester isn’t over yet, and you need to finish strong! While you anxiously await your first day on the job, here are some things you can think about:

Do you need to relocate for the summer? If so, look at facebook groups in the area for finding subleases and roommates. This is a great opportunity for new friends!

What will you carry your things in? It’s perfectly acceptable to use a backpack, or you could look into a tote bag. A lunchbox would be helpful, too, if packing meals to eat at the office.

Don’t forget about your wardrobe! Offices can range from business casual to professional, but it’s best to dress more on the formal side until you get a better sense of what others wear. Wardrobe staples like trousers, blazers, professional blouses, and longer skirts, are all things that can be styled a variety of ways depending on the dress code.

Good Luck!

College and internships are an amazing opportunity! You have these four (or in my case five) years to learn and experience as much as you can, so make the most of it. Reach out to your colleagues to connect, and make those meaningful connections that will stay with you after your internship. If you move to a new city for the summer, spend a few months exploring and see all you can for the short period that you’re living elsewhere. Remember: you’re still a student and learning, so people will understand if you make a mistake or don’t know how to do something. You have an amazing network of coworkers, friends, and professors who want to help. Although the internship hunt can be stressful, we’re wishing you the best of luck this summer!