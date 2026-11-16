This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I do not have a driver’s license. I have gotten a learner’s permit four times since 2022, and I’m only a little ashamed to admit it. This quirk has led me to have some interesting conversations with whoever was driving me somewhere.

My aunt drove me back home after I was done with my assisting class at our local dance studio. I was usually able to get a ride from one of my family members, but they were all busy. This was a weekly gig of mine, and I loved helping out a young group of girls who loved dance just as much as I did. But this week was different. We got to talking about life and how my sisters and I are getting older. My older sister had just gotten a job as an RN at a hospital about 30 minutes away. She finished school early and with honors. With all of this beautiful information, you would assume that my aunt would be proud of her. So why was her first thought to say, “She needs to get out there”? Why is her instant expectation of my beautiful and intelligent older sister that she should settle down? Well, that is what I am going to discuss today. With statistics!

Theory One: Ancient Expectations

Now I understand that college can sort of define how you feel about love and marriage. No, no matter what YikYak says, your soulmate is not going to be at Scotty’s this weekend. Even if they are, the statistics for relationships in college can be a little bit discouraging. According to worldmetrics.org:

28% of students report feeling ‘insecure’ about their relationship’s future

15% of students report ‘academic competition’ as a challenge between partners

34% of students report they have ‘taken a break’ from dating to focus on academics

38% of students report they ‘don’t have time’ for dating

63% of students report they ‘have seen their partner graduate’ but ended the relationship

With these modern metrics, it is easy to assume that ‘ring by spring’ is not the easiest thing to achieve anymore. Relationships in the 2020s for young adults include a greater emphasis on mutual respect than they used to. This IS a good thing! However, your grandparents’ romantic story of meeting, and Grandpa would not leave Grandma alone until they had a date planned, is becoming a work of fiction. People don’t stay in relationships “like they used to” because the discovery of disrespect is turning into an Irish goodbye instead of a lifelong, miserable marriage.

Theory Two: Offensive Assumptions

I am sure that you have seen the change in how men have been talking about women in the past six years. I was looking through the videos under my search query: “men’s assumptions about single women,” and the results are a little alarming.

The videos made by women showed one or more of these ideas in their thumbnails:

Discussing the fact that men admit they expected single women to be miserable Debating if publicly posting their relationship was embarrassing Considering the validity of the “male loneliness epidemic” A woman insulting single women and saying that they are desperate for a man

The videos made by men showed one or more of these ideas in their thumbnails:

Traditional men rejecting modern women and staying single American women are scared that men are enjoying the “single man lifestyle” too much Modern women are panicking because men are not approaching them anymore MGTOW (Men going their own way)

What do these results mean? Seeing these pages with names that have keywords like “single women diary,” “sigma,” and “masculine” with my own eyes, I can tell you some obvious things. Starting off, I am sick of looking at the trashy thumbnails that are used for these thinkpiece-y videos. They all have bold letters that are either yellow or red, and they say something like “We men will not get stepped on by low-value women!”

Despite what all of these videos say, there was never a time when women were in control of what men do. Traditional men do not want modern women because they know these women aren’t willing to do whatever they want. While I do not agree with the ideas of princess treatment or bare minimum ideology, they do stay away from men who act like this. Also, the women who they complain about are not all making videos whining about a lack of companionship. They are finding a companion in the real world. It really is the “Beat it, chick!” meme all over again.

Final Theory: Trends are Shifting

“Young hearts run free. They’ll never be hung up, hung up like my man and me” – Candi Staton’s Young Hearts Run Free, 1976.

A stat from news.uchicago.edu claims that 3.62 million babies were born in the United States in 2023. This was the lowest number since 1979. The CDC reported 3.61 million for 2025, but this is 1% lower than the year before.

We can blame the economy, politics, or the mean angry women who won’t submit to these traditional men, but I believe that there is a bigger understanding to all of this. Grown people talking about gender wars. MGTOW means that men do what they want, so they leave the families they make with women. They view this serious commitment as a rite of passage. Since they are officially a father on paper, they can walk away from the real responsibilities of maintaining a family and marriage. Traditional men are not traditional at all because they think arguing with viral videos of women online is more important than playing a game with their kids or telling their wives that they love them. But then again, men from 50-70 years ago weren’t doing those things either, so maybe this is really what they wanted all along.

Both parties are realizing that it is an option instead of a requirement to have the stereotypical family unit. Who wants that perfect love story anyway? Who wants to have all of their professional achievements undermined because they are a mother? Who wants to lose themselves in maintaining a perfect image of parenthood? Who wants to be tied to someone who has hurt them simply because they share a child or multiple children? Nobody.

So, what if you never change your mind?

In my opinion, there is nothing to change when it comes to your stance on marriage or parenthood. I do not think that you should feel forced to conform to a lifestyle you have never felt comfortable with carrying out. You are not a vigilante, a spinster, or a miserable person for not being what strangers want you to be. On the contrary, if you want to be married and have children as I do, you are not a pick-me for wanting that.