This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up with The Hunger Games, I can vividly remember getting lost in the pages as Katniss Everdeen first stepped into the arena, watching her challenge the Capitol and ultimately change the fate of Panem. Even years later, after turning the final page and watching the movies many, many times, I wasn’t quite ready to say goodbye (and probably never will be).

So, when Suzanne Collins announced Sunrise on the Reaping, you can imagine my excitement. The moment it hit shelves, I got my hands on a copy, eager to return to the world I had grown so attached to and finally learn more about one of my favorite characters, Haymitch Abernathy. I devoured the book. By the time I finished it, I was already counting down to the day I could experience the story all over again, this time on the big screen.

Of course, I wasn’t alone in this excitement. Across social media, fans were sharing theories, drawing connections to the original trilogy and debating casting possibilities. With each casting reveal and trailer release, the anticipation only grew. After all those months of waiting, we finally had the chance to return to Panem.

The Story Behind the Mentor (P.S. Spoilers ahead!)

To call Haymitch’s story a tragedy might quite literally be an understatement. We knew him as the sarcastic, often difficult mentor Katniss and Peeta encountered in the original trilogy, but Sunrise on the Reaping gives us an entirely different perspective.

One of the most heartbreaking details is that Haymitch’s name was never even drawn on reaping day. Instead, he was forced into the Second Quarter Quell after standing up for Lenore Dove. And as if that wasn’t devastating enough, it happened on his birthday. From the very beginning, Haymitch was thrown into a situation he never chose, simply because he stood up for someone he loved.

What makes his story even more tragic is that winning was never really his ultimate goal. Haymitch wanted to challenge the Capitol, expose the cruelty of the Games, and ultimately break the arena so that no more children would have to die in the Hunger Games. But even when he found a way to fight back, the Capitol found a way to control the narrative and turn his actions into propaganda. It was a chilling reminder that the Capitol’s power extended far beyond the arena.

And then there’s the irony of it all. Years later, Katniss would enter the Third Quarter Quell and unknowingly form alliances with Mags, Beetee, and Wiress, three people who had been so important to Haymitch. In many ways, the two share more than we initially realize. Both were unwilling participants in the Capitol’s spectacle, both recognized the cruelty of the system, and both had the potential to ignite something much bigger than themselves: rebellion. Even the striker Haymitch carries feels like a small but meaningful connection to the rebellion that would eventually follow. In a way, it represents the spark that Haymitch was never quite able to turn into a revolution, but that would eventually catch fire through Katniss, the Girl on Fire.

Katniss was able to accomplish what Haymitch had once set out to do, and I don’t think she could have done it without him. His knowledge of the Games, his understanding of the Capitol, and his guidance were vital in helping her recognize who the real enemy was. Suddenly, his advice to Katniss before entering her second Games: “Remember who the real enemy is,” carries an entirely different weight. Haymitch may not have been the one to bring the Games to an end, but he helped lay the groundwork for the person who would. And in doing so, he helped ensure that the sun would never rise on another reaping day again.

What Sunrise on the Reaping Got Right (and What it Left Behind)

One of the things I was most excited to see brought to life on the big screen was the beautiful, but poisonous arena itself. Seeing the setting that played such a major role in Haymitch’s Games finally brought to life was incredible. And, of course, the arena’s destruction was everything I could have hoped for. One of my favorite moments in the original trilogy is Katniss destroying the arena during the Third Quarter Quell with her arrow, and seeing Haymitch’s version brought to life gave me that same excitement all over again. The cinematography was particularly incredible, making the entire scene feel just as intense and jaw-dropping as I had hoped. What makes this moment heartbreaking, though, is knowing that Haymitch finally got to paint his perfect poster, only for it never to be shown to the districts or even his own family and friends. After everything he had hoped to accomplish, knowing that his message never reached the districts is still something that breaks my heart.

The casting, in my opinion, was absolutely perfect. Joseph Zada was the perfect choice for a young Haymitch. His portrayal of Haymitch’s love for Lenore Dove was moving, allowing us to see a softer, more vulnerable side of him. But what really stood out to me was how well he captured Haymitch’s emotional shift toward the end of the movie. The moment he throws the bottle at Asterid and begins to shut everyone out, even those who are genuinely trying to help him, was very powerful. The shaking in his hands and the expressions on his face made his grief and anger feel so real, allowing the audience to feel just how much he was hurting. I don’t think there was a dry eye in the theater during these scenes. It was in these moments that Zada really brought to life the heartbreak and loss that ultimately shape the Haymitch we know.

Of course, adapting a book as detailed as Sunrise on the Reaping into a movie means some things are going to be left behind. While I really loved the movie, there were definitely a few cuts that I think could have added even more depth to the story. Some of these moments would have helped develop important relationships and given certain characters more time to shine.

The biggest for me was Haymitch and Maysilee’s relationship. Their friendship is arguably one of the emotional foundations of the book, and I would have loved to see more of it develop on screen. One of my favorite lines from the book is Haymitch reflecting on Maysilee: “Goodbye, Maysilee Donner, who I loathed, then grudgingly respected, then loved.” That progression makes their relationship so meaningful, and I think the movie missed an opportunity to let audiences experience more of that connection.

I also would have loved to see Maysilee and Maritte’s decision to fight back that ultimately led to their deaths. After Haymitch damages the arena, the two tributes take out the Peacekeepers sent inside to cover up the damage, making it a significant moment of rebellion. From what we’ve heard, the scene was actually filmed, so hopefully we’ll get to see it in a deleted-scenes release! Smaller moments, like Silka’s vulnerability when Haymitch shares his sponsor chocolates, would have added another layer to the story as well. Moments like these remind us that even the tributes who seem the most intimidating are still children caught in an incredibly cruel situation.

I also think the film’s PG-13 rating played a role in how some of the darker moments were portrayed. While I understand why certain scenes had to be toned down, the brutality of the Games is such an important part of understanding what these children are forced to endure. I would have liked the film to lean a little further into that reality.

The Hunger Games is still relevant. That’s what makes it so unsettling.

One thing Suzanne Collins has made clear throughout The Hunger Games series is that she doesn’t return to Panem without a reason. In interviews, she has discussed how she writes these stories when she has something to say about our own society, and I think Sunrise on the Reaping is a particularly powerful example of that. One of the most unsettling themes in the story is the Capitol’s use of propaganda and its ability to manipulate the truth. Haymitch spent his Games trying to challenge the system and expose the cruelty behind it, yet the Capitol managed to twist his actions and portray him as someone who had betrayed the newcomers he was trying to save. It is a reminder that those in power don’t just want to control what people do; they want to control what people believe. And when the truth can be rewritten, the people who have the most to lose are often the ones who never get the chance to hear it.

May the Odds be Ever in Your Favor

So, was it worth the wait? Without a doubt. Getting to experience Haymitch’s story on the big screen was something I had been looking forward to for a long time, and the film gave me even more reasons to appreciate the series. While there were certainly moments I wish had made it into the final cut, Sunrise on the Reaping was everything I hoped it would be and more. Whether you’ve been a fan of the series since the beginning or are just finding your way to it, I would absolutely recommend seeing it. And if you couldn’t already tell, I’ll definitely be making another trip to the theater (or two)! I’d also highly recommend picking up the book if you haven’t already. Just make sure to have some tissues ready, and maybe stay away from the gumdrops!