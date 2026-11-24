This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“All machines can be broken” — The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (2026)

I was the first person in my theater on opening night of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Two years after the film’s first announcement, it finally made its way to the big screen, and, to be honest with all of you, I loved it. I know many fans of the franchise are not happy with some of the details in the film, including the many missing details from the book, the film being rated PG-13, and the not-so-subtle remarks to the past films. While I agree to a certain extent, I think the film delivered something more important — hope and resilience.

Spoilers ahead! Proceed with caution.

Sunrise on the Reaping tells the story of the 50th Hunger Games, aka the Second Quarter Quell, in which double the number of tributes are reaped. We see the story unfold through the eyes of 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada). Setting the tone for the rest of the film, we learn at the beginning that every year on his birthday, Haymitch has to go through the anxiety of being reaped.

Unfortunately, he gets chosen unconventionally, as punishment, when he steps in to help his girlfriend, Lenore Dove (Whitney Peak). Accompanying Haymitch to the arena are Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace), the original owner of the mockingjay pin; Wyatt Callow (Ben Yang); and Louella McCoy (Molly McCann), who is like a little sister to Haymitch.

Before the Hunger Games even begin, Haymitch quickly learns about the violent nature of President Snow (Ralph Fiennes) and his Games when Louella meets her violent end and Snow just stands there watching. Haymitch’s first act of defiance against the Capitol is echoed throughout the Capitol as he claps at Snow, a satirical move that symbolizes the first sparks of the revolution.

President Snow’s horrific intentions take form in Lou Lou (Iona Bell), a girl who was taken and brainwashed into believing that she is Louella McCoy from District 12. Snow orders Haymitch to convince everyone that she is Louella. Since she is nearly identical to Louella, the whole ordeal is terrifying and devastating for Haymitch. Snow makes it clear that Haymitch will die in the arena, so it becomes evident to Haymitch that the Hunger Games need to come to a permanent end.

Together, Haymitch, his mentor Wiress (Maya Hawke), Beetee (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), and Beetee’s son Ampert (Percy Daggs IV) all devise a plan to shut down the Games from the inside. Wiress and Beetee are highly tech-savvy, as seen in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, which gives them an advantage when figuring out how to “break” the arena and help mentor Haymitch, who is willing to sacrifice himself.

Inside the arena, Haymitch is able to shut it down, but only for a couple of seconds before it comes back up again. With this act of defiance, he loses everyone he swore to protect, including Maysilee, who became his ally and someone he was hoping would win. I can’t even begin to describe how horribly the Games go for Haymitch. They are violent and horrifying, especially when he has to witness his friends die one by one. Haymitch wins the Games, but it does not end there. Snow chooses not to kill him but to make him an example of what happens when you defy the Capitol’s authority.

The Capitol then paints Haymitch as a traitor who only cared about saving himself, erasing all the good he did during the Games. He returns home to find his family burning in a fire, and Lenore Dove is poisoned, all at the hands of Snow. He pushes everyone away and turns to alcohol to numb the pain. He suffers through the years as a mentor, seeing his tributes die over and over again until the Mockingjay appears.

From afar, it may seem like an incredibly devastating film, and it is, but it’s also a tale of resilience. We see Haymitch at 16, willing to revolt against the Capitol, and witness how he fails. But as we see in The Hunger Games, 25 years later, Haymitch continues what he started alongside Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta (Josh Hutcherson). It teaches us that the fight is worth fighting for, even if it doesn’t happen for us in that moment. Instead, we preserve that fire and entrust it to those who will come after us, all in the hope that someday our odds are better and that we will be able to live in a world where the sun rises without a reaping. It’s incredibly moving.

Which is why I found the epilogue scene so much sweeter. Even though we saw Haymitch’s gruesome Games and punishment for two hours, we see that thanks to his mentorship and willingness to end the Hunger Games, he is finally able to celebrate his birthday without the fear of a reaping lingering in his mind. It brought me to tears to see that in the end. It’s a reminder to not stop fighting for what we believe in, no matter how tough the fight gets or how long it takes.

Despite missing details that could’ve added more fuel to the film, I still think it does a very good job of showing how extremely cruel and flawed systems, especially totalitarian ones like the Capitol, need to be brought down. The only way to do so is by maintaining hope in the revolution. The film also explains why Katniss was a threat to the Capitol: She represented hope, and that is what we need to gather the strength to fight back. Lucy Gray (Rachel Zegler) was the beginning, Haymitch was the spark, and Katniss was the flame who burned down the Capitol once and for all. Step by step, we move forward to a day when the sun will rise without a reaping.