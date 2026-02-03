Trends: Emma Chamberlain’s 2026 Fashion Predictions

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the first month of 2026 comes to an end, Emma Chamberlain’s annual trend prediction has had a few weeks to digest with the public, so without further ado, let’s look at what her forecast predicts for 2026.

From the start, Emma Chamberlain mentions how she almost didn’t make the episode because she believes that we are in the beginning where trends are going to stop being trendy, and what will be trendy is having one’s own unique taste; however, we aren’t there yet as a society.

One of the main highlights that Chamberlain noted is that 2026 is going to contain a more delicate, gentle, and subtle take with what could be described as a mild color palette. From a personal standpoint, this seems to be following the trend that we have been seeing for about a year, where there’s been an emphasis on pastels, cakes, lace trim, sheer clothing, and more.

Trend Predictions

If we get more specific about Chamberlain’s predictions, one that has already personally caught my eye in the last few months is a switch from light denim to more of a dark, raw denim with little to no rips. This specificity emphasizes a more classy utilization of denim.

Following this, another prediction I noted that is more delicate than dark is the reappearance of feathers, whether that is a complete feather boa, a feather trim on a skirt, or a complete feather jacket.

Roses

Keeping in the delicate category, one trend that Chamberlain noted, that I myself have seen make small appearances here and there, are high-low skirts, especially those with lace, a belt, and a pair of high boots. This trend has been coming in and out for multiple years and is expected to make a full force return in the spring/summer of 2026 along with roses.

Rose pattern tops, skirts, necklaces etc… Anything with a rose was another trend predicted by Chamberlain to return this year that would stick to the delicate category while also adding a floral dimension to this year.

Buttons are another form of delicacy, that Chamberlain mentioned on her podcast, that would follow us into 2026 that fits well into the timeless category as well as polka dots. Both are expected to stay around in 2026.

Not Only Delicate

While the delicate aspect of Chamberlain’s predictions falling in tune with her overall predictions has been discussed, there was another overarching theme that Chamberlain discussed. The 80s are back in a preppy manner.

Following along this line, Chamberlain made sure to note that there has been a rise in shoulder pads on runways. Square shoulders are being brought back along with double-breasted tops and jackets that close with two buttons.

Francis Specker/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Preppy

Supporting the preppy vibe, there was a mention that tight pants tucked into tall boots, such as the way Princess Diana used to, may be on the rise again with flannel and plaid following as well. This flannel and plaid; however, is expected to follow the preppy vibe with a crisper and cleaner look.

The oversized blazer was noted because I have personally seen it recently, and I have a leather one sitting in my closet right now so when Chamberlain mentioned that prediction, I felt ahead of the cycle.

The final delicate aspect of Chamberlain’s predictions that I will talk about is super flat shoes that are even considered slimming and barely have a sole on the bottom. This will likely take the form in boots with little to no sole.

Anna Schultz / Her Campus

Besides the rose print trend above, we will likely see deer print make waves as well as snake print, with snake print already making little headway on the runway.

The last two trends Chamberlain had to talk about that are worth discussing are short sleeve trench coats and loose capri pants, adding to the preppy delicacy we have seen in the rest of Chamberlain’s predictions for 2026.

Throughout 2026, there will likely be less trends that are blatantly obvious but again a more centered focus on one’s own unique style incorporating the heavy themes predicted for 2026 such as delicacy, preppy and a hint of the 1980s.